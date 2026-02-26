Emergency Announcement: PM Orban Orders Increased Protection For Hungary’s Critical Energy Infrastructure + Video

– “I have ordered the reinforcement of protection for Hungary’s critical energy infrastructure,” Viktor Orban announced after Wednesday’s meeting of the Defense Council, which he convened in response to the Ukrainian oil blockade. In a video posted on his social media page, the prime minister recalled that no oil has been delivered to Hungary via the Friendship oil pipeline since January 27.

PM Orban delivers his annual state-of-the-nation address at the Varkert Bazar (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

PM Orban pointed out:

The data clearly show that this unprecedented shutdown is not due to technical reasons but political ones. The Ukrainian government is using an oil blockade to exert pressure on Hungary and Slovakia.

At the meeting, the prime minister received briefings from the national security services. Based on those reports, he said he believes that

Ukraine is preparing further actions aimed at disrupting the operation of Hungary’s energy system.

The reinforcement of critical energy infrastructure protection means that

troops and the necessary equipment to repel potential attacks will be deployed near key energy facilities. Police will increase patrols around designated power plants, distribution stations, and control centers,

– Viktor Orban explained, adding that he has ordered a drone flight ban in Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County.

Hungary cannot be blackmailed!

– PM Orban declared at the end of his video message.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)