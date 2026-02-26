Hungary FM: Brussels Floats Sending Hungarian Troops To Ukraine For First Time

At Monday’s meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council, it was clearly stated for the first time as an expectation that Hungarian troops should also go to Ukraine, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said Wednesday in Budapest. Peter Szijjarto added that Ukraine’s foreign minister was unable to answer why Hungarian and Slovak experts are not permitted to inspect the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Briefing the cabinet on Monday’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, FM Szijjarto declared that “a new situation has emerged in Brussels,” according to a ministry statement.
