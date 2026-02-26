Tisza Commenter Threatens Szentkiralyi With Headshot, Police Investigation May Follow

Istvan Tenyi has filed a criminal complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI) on suspicion of felony preparation to commit homicide and misdemeanor online aggression expressing intent to cause death, after a Tisza-affiliated commenter issued a death threat against Alexandra Szentkiralyi, Magyar Nemzet has learned.

As we highlighted earlier, this is not the first time supporters of Peter Magyar have threatened governing-party politicians. Most recently, a commenter wrote to Alexandra Szentkiralyi on Facebook: “51 days, and a shot to the back of the head, sweatie!”

“So this is Peter Magyar’s country of love,” the Fidesz politician wrote on her social media page following the incident. She added that the commenter’s profile makes clear he is an avid supporter of Peter Magyar.

“We are living in an era of wars, crises and dangers, with enormous tensions. Anyone who, as a politician, further fuels hatred at such a time is unworthy to lead the nation,” Ms. Szentkiralyi said, referring to the president of the Tisza Party.