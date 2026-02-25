At the end of January, the southern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline was hit by an attack. Although the damaged component was repaired by early February, deliveries have not resumed since. Several officials of the European Commission have stated that they have no intention of putting pressure on Ukraine. In response, Peter Szijjarto said that "the European Commission today is more of a Ukraine Commission." Origo asked Peer Siklosi what room for maneuver remains for Hungary and Slovakia to resolve the situation if the Commission fails to act.

Is the European Commission Today More of a Ukraine Commission?

According to the expert, all signs indicate that the European Commission considers the Ukraine project more important, because for the federalists it is convenient if a crisis underpins their political agenda. In other words: more power for the central European institutions, for the Commission, and less for the member states.

So this is their main objective, and they are simply using the Ukrainian war and Ukraine itself to achieve it.

Ukraine previously claimed that the pipeline had been damaged in a Russian attack and was therefore technically unfit for transporting oil. This has been refuted by several parties, including Peter Szijjarto. When asked about the technical damage, Peter Siklosi explained that it is highly likely that not the pipeline itself was damaged, but rather various auxiliary facilities located nearby. He added that this is a technical installation equipped with sensors. The Russians say the same, the Slovaks say the same, and the Hungarian side assesses the situation similarly. In addition, as he put it, indirect evidence is also available.