ukrajnapindroch tamásTisza PártOrbán ViktorTisza-adórezsialapjogokért központbrüsszel
magyar

Government Chooses Building Hungary’s Future Over Financing Ukraine + Video

Hungary's prime minister once again proved that he speaks the language of ordinary people, Tamas Pindroch told Magyar Nemzet in his assessment of Viktor Orban’s speech yesterday. The lead analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights added that while the government keeps Hungary’s interests front and center, the lobbyists surrounding the Tisza Party are focused solely on profit.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 02. 01. 12:45
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Building Hungary’s future—not financing Ukraine—is the goal of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance in the years ahead. That message came through clearly in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s address at the anti-war rally yesterday in Hatvan, according to Pindroch. The lead analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights said the event featured a dynamic prime minister who answered citizens’ questions head-on and laid out a clear domestic and foreign policy strategy.

Alapjogokért Központ
Viktor Orban once again proved that he understands the language of the people (Source: Facebook)

“Viktor Orban once again demonstrated that he can speak with equal clarity about development projects in Heves County, the situation of Hungary’s Roma community, the Tisza Party's globalist envoys, and broader global political trends,” Pindroch said.

The prime minister truly understands how to communicate with people—he can simplify even the most complex situations,

the analyst emphasized.

“This was especially evident when he explained what the economy is meant to serve in his view: jobs so parents can provide for their families; incomes that allow people to own a home; and savings and secure pensions in old age. Affordable utility costs are part of that equation as well,” he added.

Tisza Lobbyists Care Only About Profit

At the anti-war rally, the prime minister also underscored the importance of the national petition, noting the intense pressure coming from Brussels. According to Orban, EU leaders want Hungary to join those backing the war, support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession, and dismantle the utility price reduction program.

“That kind of attack can only be repelled with solid public backing,” Pindroch said, recalling that, by contrast, the political opposition’s globalist lobbyists stand to benefit financially from scrapping Hungary's utility price protections.

“Those who come from multinational corporations understand only profit—nothing else. The prime minister specifically highlighted Tisza’s energy policy expert, Istvan Kapitany, undermining his credibility by pointing out that he was a senior manager at a global, ‘people-exploiting’ corporation that doubled its profits at Europeans’ expense during the energy crisis,” the analyst noted.

He added that there is little doubt 

such figures, if placed in decision-making positions, would side with service providers—abolishing the special taxes on them, which funds household utility price protections, and would also cut Hungary off from Russian energy supplies. That, he warned, would mean household utility bills rising three- or fourfold.

“For these lobbyists, profit is the only thing that matters. The parachuted-in lobbyists of oil companies and foreign banks will never say no to Brussels,” Pindroch said. “That is why the prime minister stressed the need to defend utility cost reductions, stay out of the war, and keep those out of power who would sacrifice the security of Hungarian families in order to serve foreign interests.”

“This is why Fidesz is the safe choice,” he concluded. “Today in Hungary, only the civic-oriented government is capable of delivering that.”

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Békés Bence
idezojelekcigányság

A cigányság igazi ellenségei

Békés Bence avatarja

A cigányság ellenségei leginkább azok a „barátok”, akik a nemzeti kisebbségünk rossz helyzetére és szenvedésére építik az üzleti modelljüket és a politikai kampányaikat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu