Building Hungary’s future—not financing Ukraine—is the goal of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance in the years ahead. That message came through clearly in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s address at the anti-war rally yesterday in Hatvan, according to Pindroch. The lead analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights said the event featured a dynamic prime minister who answered citizens’ questions head-on and laid out a clear domestic and foreign policy strategy.

Viktor Orban once again proved that he understands the language of the people (Source: Facebook)

“Viktor Orban once again demonstrated that he can speak with equal clarity about development projects in Heves County, the situation of Hungary’s Roma community, the Tisza Party's globalist envoys, and broader global political trends,” Pindroch said.

The prime minister truly understands how to communicate with people—he can simplify even the most complex situations,

the analyst emphasized.

“This was especially evident when he explained what the economy is meant to serve in his view: jobs so parents can provide for their families; incomes that allow people to own a home; and savings and secure pensions in old age. Affordable utility costs are part of that equation as well,” he added.

Tisza Lobbyists Care Only About Profit

At the anti-war rally, the prime minister also underscored the importance of the national petition, noting the intense pressure coming from Brussels. According to Orban, EU leaders want Hungary to join those backing the war, support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession, and dismantle the utility price reduction program.

“That kind of attack can only be repelled with solid public backing,” Pindroch said, recalling that, by contrast, the political opposition’s globalist lobbyists stand to benefit financially from scrapping Hungary's utility price protections.

“Those who come from multinational corporations understand only profit—nothing else. The prime minister specifically highlighted Tisza’s energy policy expert, Istvan Kapitany, undermining his credibility by pointing out that he was a senior manager at a global, ‘people-exploiting’ corporation that doubled its profits at Europeans’ expense during the energy crisis,” the analyst noted.