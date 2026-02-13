VatikánSzentszéki Nagykövetségnagykövetinterjú
magyar

Hungary and the Holy See Are Excellent, Close Partners

“With its Christian roots dating back over a millennium, Hungary has always maintained a special relationship with the Holy See, one we aim to continually develop and deepen,” Hungary’s new ambassador to the Holy See told Magyar Nemzet in a recent interview. Peter Kveck arrived in Rome with this goal in mind, representing Hungary in the papal city-state. With his diplomatic experience and dedicated service, the new ambassador hopes to further strengthen relations between the Vatican and Hungary.

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
2026. 02. 13. 16:57
Peter Kveck presents Hungary’s letters of credence to Pope Leo XIV during a private audience (Photo: Facebook / Vatican News)
Peter Kveck presents Hungary's letters of credence to Pope Leo XIV during a private audience (Photo: Facebook / Vatican News)
– How did you receive the appointment to represent Hungary at the Holy See?

– “It was an unexpected, but very pleasant and extremely honorable surprise,” Mr. Kveck said. “I feel this is the pinnacle of my diplomatic career so far, to represent Hungary both at the Holy See and at the Sovereign Order of Malta. I was very happy to receive the news.”

Peter Kveck, Hungary's new ambassador to the Holy See, with Pope Leo XIV (Source: Facebook / Vatican News)
Peter Kveck, Hungary’s new ambassador to the Holy See, with Pope Leo XIV (Source: Facebook / Vatican News)

– Where have you served previously, and where did you gain your diplomatic experience?

“My first diplomatic posting was in Beijing in the early 2000s, where I worked as a consul. My first ambassadorial appointment was to Cairo, from where I was also accredited to Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Chad, and the Arab League. I spent productive and fulfilling years on the banks of the Nile. After that, I led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Middle East and North Africa Department for three years, and from 2023, I represented Hungary as ambassador to Buenos Aires, covering Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. During that time, Hungarian–Argentine relations became as friendly and intense as perhaps never before. We also achieved significant results with the other two countries, exemplified by the Paraguayan president’s visit to Budapest in December 2025. I have fond emories of the Hungarian communities there, whose commitment to patriotism and preserving Hungarian identity was truly impressive.”

– How will you apply your extensive and diverse experience in Vatican diplomacy?

“Being accredited to the Holy See is a multifaceted and complex role, as many things work differently here than in other areas of diplomacy. Although it is the smallest state in the world without a permanent resident population, considering there are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, it can be regarded as a sort of superpower. I hope to further develop relations between Hungary and the Holy See and increase Hungary’s visibility and recognition in the papal state. I believe I can apply the experience gained at my previous postings here. I inherited a well-structured and smoothly functioning embassy. In addition to colleagues handling classical diplomatic work, we have an ecclesiastical counselor who also serves as rector of the Hungarian Papal Institute, and even an archival attaché who assists Hungarian researchers in various Vatican archives.”

– You arrived at the Vatican just a few weeks ago but have already had very valuable meetings with senior Vatican cardinals. What is your work plan?

“In recent days, I met with Cardinal Edgar Pena Parra, one of the top officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State, to whom I presented a copy of my credentials. I also had the opportunity to meet Archbishop Richard Paul Gallagher, responsible for the Curia’s external relations, effectively the Vatican’s foreign minister. These were extremely fruitful and useful meetings. We reviewed key areas of cooperation and agreed on the direction and priorities for moving forward. We agreed that the Holy See is Hungary’s strategic partner in peace policy. Another important point of connection is our shared commitment to protecting persecuted Christians. I want to continue and expand these topics in our cooperation with the Holy See. There are also several areas where we can work together on international forums, such as life and family protection. Recently, we saw the commencement of a very interesting dialogue and cooperation between Hungary and the Holy See on artificial intelligence, which I also intend to continue. So the planned work schedule  is quite extensive.”

– Hungary and the Vatican are strategic allies in peacebuilding. What role can the Vatican and Hungary play in promoting peace?

“I believe it makes a real difference and is very helpful to keep this issue on the international agenda, to try to mediate between warring parties, and to offer our good offices, as both the Holy See and Hungary have done in the past. I see that Vatican diplomacy is working intensively, yet with complete discretion, on this matter, demonstrating remarkable professionalism. When no other options are available, we try to make progress by following a policy of small steps. Hungary’s role as a founding member of the International Peace Council gives us a significant opportunity. I believe this further enhances Hungary’s standing and increases our diplomatic weight, even with the Holy See. I am confident that supporting peace will continue to be a key focus of our cooperation.”

– What's your impression of how Hungarians are regarded at the Vatican?

– “I have been extremely favorably impressed. I was warmly welcomed as a friend by our Vatican partners. Of course, they know us well and keep track of us, as Hungary is a Christian nation with over a thousand years of history. Everywhere I look, I see that our predecessors left their mark over the centuries. But our relations are not only historic—they are very active today. The prime minister and other Hungarian leaders have visited the Holy Father multiple times and are frequent guests at the Holy See. Over the past years, a very fruitful dialogue has developed at the highest political levels. It is important to emphasize that we are not only known here, but also highly respected.”

– What do they know about Hungarians in the Vatican, and what makes them look up to the Hungarian government?

“They are quite familiar with, and appreciate, our family policies, and the same goes for our peace policy and, of course, the practical steps we take to help persecuted Christians. They highly value the excellent relations between the state and the Church, and the harmonious cooperation that exists. They consider it exemplary that the number of students attending church-run schools in Hungary continues to grow, and they recognize the Church’s role in social work. They know that we build and renovate churches in significant numbers, while elsewhere they are unfortunately being closed. Taken together, these factors make it a positive experience to serve as Hungary’s ambassador at the Holy See, because one moves in a friendly and supportive environment.”

– What path would you like to follow, and how do you hope to further develop relations with the Holy See?

“I would like to continue along the path already begun, because I consider it the right direction. While we are not a Church authority but an embassy, I hope to use my means to lobby on certain matters, such as ongoing beatification cases, which can increase the recognition of Hungary worldwide. In 2030, we will celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of the Hungarian Pilgrim House established by King Saint Stephen. I believe we can build this into a significant commemorative event, which we should already begin preparing. I want the Holy See to get to know Hungary even better—our people’s achievements, successes, and policies. I believe we cannot do enough to further increase our visibility.”

Pope Leo XIV and Peter Kveck, Hungary's new ambassador to the Holy See (Photo: Facebook / Vatican News)
Pope Leo XIV and Peter Kveck, Hungary’s new ambassador to the Holy See (Photo: Facebook / Vatican News)

– You also represent Hungary at the Sovereign Order of Malta. Why do you consider this service important?

– “The Sovereign Order of Malta is a strategic partner for us in various areas of social work. They provide essential assistance to many elderly, sick, or otherwise disadvantaged Hungarian citizens. The Hungarian Maltese Charity Service provides indispensable support to thousands of people every day. Therefore, I consider it a priority to further maintain and strengthen our relations with this venerable and highly respected institution.”

– You officially began your service at the Holy See on February 9. How was your private audience with Pope Leo XIV, during which you presented your letter of credence issued by Hungary’s government?

–  “The meeting was cordial and intimate, reflecting the excellent and close partnership between the Holy See and Hungary. The Holy Father showed serious interest in Hungary, and it was clear that he had prepared thoroughly for the encounter. I found Pope Leo XIV to be someone who can convey a great deal with few words, while also listening attentively to his interlocutor. His questions made it evident that he is extremely knowledgeable, and at the same time, his words radiated the spirit of the Gospel and Christ-like love.”

Cover photo: Peter Kveck presents Hungary’s letters of credence to Pope Leo XIV during a private audience (Photo: Facebook / Vatican News)

