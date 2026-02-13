Hungary and the Holy See Are Excellent, Close Partners

– How did you receive the appointment to represent Hungary at the Holy See?

– “It was an unexpected, but very pleasant and extremely honorable surprise,” Mr. Kveck said. “I feel this is the pinnacle of my diplomatic career so far, to represent Hungary both at the Holy See and at the Sovereign Order of Malta. I was very happy to receive the news.”

Peter Kveck, Hungary’s new ambassador to the Holy See, with Pope Leo XIV (Source: Facebook / Vatican News)

– Where have you served previously, and where did you gain your diplomatic experience?

– “My first diplomatic posting was in Beijing in the early 2000s, where I worked as a consul. My first ambassadorial appointment was to Cairo, from where I was also accredited to Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Chad, and the Arab League. I spent productive and fulfilling years on the banks of the Nile. After that, I led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Middle East and North Africa Department for three years, and from 2023, I represented Hungary as ambassador to Buenos Aires, covering Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. During that time, Hungarian–Argentine relations became as friendly and intense as perhaps never before. We also achieved significant results with the other two countries, exemplified by the Paraguayan president’s visit to Budapest in December 2025. I have fond emories of the Hungarian communities there, whose commitment to patriotism and preserving Hungarian identity was truly impressive.”