Most Hungarians Stand on the Side of Peace + Video

Hungarian State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi was the Monday morning guest on The Hour of Truth. During the program, the governing-party politician spoke about how history has already shown that nations can be dragged into war—and that irresponsible statements therefore pose a serious danger.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 19. 15:28
Hungarian State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi in Parliament (Photo: Zoltan Baogh, Source: MTI Photo Department)
“This is the result of persistent, principled governance pursued by the Hungarian prime minister, at a time when the prevailing trend in the European Union is toward war,” Hidveghi said on The Hour of Truth, commenting on the letter in which U.S. President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Viktor Orban to join the Gaza Peace Council. “The prime minister openly goes against this trend and states clearly that the European Union is engaging in irresponsible politics. The Middle East is just as important, and the invitation is a clear validation of the Hungarian prime minister’s policies.”

National Petition Against Brussels’ Financial Pressure

Speaking about the national petition, Hidveghi said it represents a protest against Brussels’ pro-war policies.

“We will not allow Hungarian money to be used to finance Ukraine, nor will we allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” the state secretary said, adding that details of the national petition would be announced in the coming days.

The majority of Hungarians Stand on the Side of Peace,

Hidveghi emphasized.He pointed to the $800 billion reportedly requested to keep the Ukrainian state functioning, on top of an additional €90 billion. In his view, Ukraine would never be able to repay such a massive sum, and under EU plans, Russia would be expected to cover the loan as reparations.

Responding to another statement by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi criticizing the national petition and downplaying the gravity of the war threat, Hidveghi said the dangers posed by war must be taken seriously and cannot be addressed through campaign slogans.

“History has already shown that it is possible to be drawn into a war—this is why irresponsible statements are extremely dangerous,” he stressed.

On the issue of migration and pressure by Brussels, the state secretary said,

Brussels is now seeking to raise the daily fine of one million euros imposed on Hungary for refusing to admit migrants.

“The European People’s Party has betrayed European citizens. They gave in to pressure, so let’s see what Peter Magyar and the EPP think about this,” he said, adding that many want a puppet government in Hungary—one operating in a Brussels bubble, taking orders from abroad about what to do at home.

“They want a Peter Magyar. We want an independent political force,” Hidveghi declared.

He also referenced comments by economist Laszlo Lengyel, who said Peter Magyar would receive backing from the West during the campaign. According to Hidveghi, this support comes from the Brussels elite representing liberal "democracy".

A Giant Left-Wing Debacle

The politician also responded to remarks by Endre Hann, head of the Median polling firm, who argued that current opinion polls are not forecasts.

“Last time there was nearly a 20 percent difference between the polls and the actual results—and it was also interesting to watch the dispute between the Democratic Coalition (DK) and Median, where Hann allegedly offered favorable results to DK in exchange for money,” he said.

The program also discussed the fact that businessman Istvan Kapitany has joined the Tisza Party.

“The question is what values and interests the people Peter Magyar brings forward actually represent. The Hungarian national interest must come first,” Hidveghi said.

He pointed out that Andras Karman, for example, represents multinational corporations, which would make life worse for Hungarian citizens, and that figures with this mindset are appearing Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party's orbit.

Hidveghi also argued that migration does not strengthen Western economies but instead places additional burdens on them. He said the Tisza Party would abolish utility price caps—dismissed by party functionary Kriszta Bodis as “consciousness-shaping”—even if it denies this, just as it denies supporting the EU migration pact. On utility price reductions, Julia Kiraly has called them a lie, while Peter Magyar has labeled them “humbug.”

The opposition’s offer is war, migration, and the abolition of utility price cuts,

Hidveghi warned.

He also recalled that Peter Magyar previously incited tensions over excessive heat in hospitals and used health care as a political tool—adding pointedly that no one corrected him when he referred to a “Tesla MRI machine,” despite no such machine - Tesla being a car brand and MRI referring to magnetic resonance imaging.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian State Secretary Balazs Hidveghi in Parliament (Photo: Zoltan Balogh, Source: MTI Photo Department

