Most Hungarians Stand on the Side of Peace + Video

“This is the result of persistent, principled governance pursued by the Hungarian prime minister, at a time when the prevailing trend in the European Union is toward war,” Hidveghi said on The Hour of Truth, commenting on the letter in which U.S. President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Viktor Orban to join the Gaza Peace Council. “The prime minister openly goes against this trend and states clearly that the European Union is engaging in irresponsible politics. The Middle East is just as important, and the invitation is a clear validation of the Hungarian prime minister’s policies.”

National Petition Against Brussels’ Financial Pressure

Speaking about the national petition, Hidveghi said it represents a protest against Brussels’ pro-war policies.

“We will not allow Hungarian money to be used to finance Ukraine, nor will we allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” the state secretary said, adding that details of the national petition would be announced in the coming days.

The majority of Hungarians Stand on the Side of Peace,

Hidveghi emphasized.He pointed to the $800 billion reportedly requested to keep the Ukrainian state functioning, on top of an additional €90 billion. In his view, Ukraine would never be able to repay such a massive sum, and under EU plans, Russia would be expected to cover the loan as reparations.

Responding to another statement by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi criticizing the national petition and downplaying the gravity of the war threat, Hidveghi said the dangers posed by war must be taken seriously and cannot be addressed through campaign slogans.

“History has already shown that it is possible to be drawn into a war—this is why irresponsible statements are extremely dangerous,” he stressed.

On the issue of migration and pressure by Brussels, the state secretary said,

Brussels is now seeking to raise the daily fine of one million euros imposed on Hungary for refusing to admit migrants.

“The European People’s Party has betrayed European citizens. They gave in to pressure, so let’s see what Peter Magyar and the EPP think about this,” he said, adding that many want a puppet government in Hungary—one operating in a Brussels bubble, taking orders from abroad about what to do at home.