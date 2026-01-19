Polls Show Increasing Expectation of Orban Re-Election

There are growing signs that confidence in Peter Magyar’s electoral prospects is fading even within the broader orbit of the Tisza Party itself. In addition to opposition-linked polling firms becoming increasingly cautious in their assessments, figures close to Tisza have begun preparing the public for a potential opposition worst-case scenario—by preemptively accusing the governing parties of electoral fraud well ahead of the April vote.
The opposition’s uncertainty is also borne out by the Nezopont Institute’s survey results published last week. Compared to last November, the proportion of the total population who believe Viktor Orban will once again win the next parliamentary election has risen from 50 percent to 53 percent, while the share of those expecting a Peter Magyar victory has declined by one percentage point. At the same time, the proportion of undecided respondents appears to be shrinking.
