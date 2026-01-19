nézőpont intézettisza pártmagyar péterfideszorbán viktor
Polls Show Increasing Expectation of Orban Re-Election

The share of Hungarians who expect Viktor Orban to win the April 12 parliamentary election has increased, according to the latest public opinion survey by the Nezopont Institute. At the same time, the gap has widened further between the incumbent prime minister and his current challenger, as even fewer respondents now believe in a Peter Magyar victory.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 01. 19. 14:06
There are growing signs that confidence in Peter Magyar’s electoral prospects is fading even within the broader orbit of the Tisza Party itself. In addition to opposition-linked polling firms becoming increasingly cautious in their assessments, figures close to Tisza have begun preparing the public for a potential opposition worst-case scenario—by preemptively accusing the governing parties of electoral fraud well ahead of the April vote.

 

 

The opposition’s uncertainty is also borne out by the Nezopont Institute’s survey results published last week. Compared to last November, the proportion of the total population who believe Viktor Orban will once again win the next parliamentary election has risen from 50 percent to 53 percent, while the share of those expecting a Peter Magyar victory has declined by one percentage point. At the same time, the proportion of undecided respondents appears to be shrinking.

 

Given that there has been no significant recent shift in overall party support, Nezopont Institute data released in early January show that Fidesz has consolidated its lead over the Tisza Party. Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that, as election day approaches, more voters are anticipating a victory by Viktor Orban.

Methodology:
The Nezopont Institute survey was conducted between November 10–12, 2025, and January 12–14, 2026, based on telephone interviews with 1,000 respondents. The sample is representative of the population aged 18 and over by gender, age, region, type of settlement, and level of education. With a sample size of 1,000 and a 95 percent confidence level, the margin of error is ±3.16 percentage points.

               
       
       
       

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

