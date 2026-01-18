Fidesz Gains Momentum as Peter Magyar Falls Short

“Viktor Orban spoke before a full house in Miskolc, while Magyar Peter, after earlier setbacks, chose not to follow the prime minister,” said Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, who evaluated the weekend’s political events in five key points.

The prime minister addressed a massive crowd

As is known, Tisza chief Peter Magyar had previously decided to try to imitate PM Orban in every way. He attempted to copy the Peace March, the national consultation, Tusvanyos, Kotcse, and even the prime minister’s international press conferences. Despite repeated failures, the party leader initially resolved to attend every national-side anti-war event following Orban, appearing in Gyor, Kecskemet, and Szeged. However, it now seems Mr. Magyar grew tired of his repeated fiascos and setbacks.

Fidesz Gains Momentum in Miskolc

PM Orban addressed the first digital civic circles anti-war meeting of the year in Miskolc using a new format. The prime minister did not deliver a traditional speech; instead, he answered questions directly from the audience.

This interactive approach gave the nationwide tour new energy and dynamism,

analyst Daniel Deak emphasized, poiting out that PM Orban provided detailed and comprehensive answers on domestic, foreign, and economic issues, demonstrating that his knowledge and preparation are unmatched in the Hungarian political arena.

He added thatm in his view, the prime minister possesses such deep and broad expertise that no opponent can compete with him.

The third point of the analysis focused on the political mood. According to weekend events, the patriotic political side has regained confidence and is clearly preparing for victory. Public opinion polls support this: according to the most accurate pollster, the Hungarian Society Research Institute, Fidesz leads by more than ten percentage points. Mr. Deak emphasized:

it’s not the polls we need to win, it’s the election itself, and these events are primarily about mobilization.

Mr. Deak also addressed Magyar Peter’s role. He recalled that the Tisza Party leader had previously promised to follow the prime minister to every nationwide event with his own gatherings. However, he did not appear in Mohács, and he also did not hold an event in Miskolc. According to the analyst,

this is because previous events organized by Peter Magyar drew very little interest, whereas Orban consistently spoke to full houses. The Tisza leader thus opted to avoid another awkward situation.

The analyst pointed out that while PM Orban spoke about national interests and clearly outlined what was at stake in the election, Magyar Peter instead presented Istvan Kapitany as the Tisza Party’s economic expert. Kapitany, as Shell’s global vice president, belongs to the globalist political and economic circle previously represented domestically by Gordon Bajnai. Deak noted that it is no coincidence that Bajnai recently gave an interview and Kapitany appeared in the Tisza Party: this signals a return to the old leftist world alongside Peter Magyar.