Orbán Viktor: Brüsszel Ukrajnának adná a magyarok pénzét + videó

Orbán ViktorbéketanácsDonald Trumplevél
Donald Trump’s Invitation Seen as Recognition of Viktor Orban’s Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump has formally invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—and Hungary itself—to join the Gaza Peace Council as a founding member. Speaking to Magyar Nemzet about the significance of the invitation, America expert Rajmund Fekete described the move as one of historic importance.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 19. 12:43
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
“It is an unprecedented, unique, and historic success that Hungary will participate as a founding member of the Peace Council at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump,” emphasized historian and America expert Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for the Research of Communism.

Orbán Viktor magyar miniszterelnök meghívót kapott a gázai Béketanácsba Donald Trump amerikai elnöktől (Fotó: AFP/OLIVER CONTRERAS)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an invitation to the Gaza Peace Council from U.S. President Donald Trump
(Photo: AFP / Oliver Contreras)

The expert stressed that what is unfolding is no accident.

What we are seeing is a clear recognition of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies, particularly the fact that since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war he has consistently urged the swift launch of peace negotiations—standing in sharp contrast to the Western European elite, which has become so deeply mired in a war psychosis that it can no longer see beyond it.

Fekete also underlined that 

Donald Trump’s initiative represents a critique of existing international organizations. Trump’s proposal is, at the same time, an indictment of current international institutions, which he does not consider capable of managing conflicts amid today’s global disorder,

the expert noted.

Trump: The Board of Peace Will Be Unique

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Gaza Peace Council.

"It is my great honor to invite you as Prime Minister of Hungary, to join me in a critically historic, and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle East, and at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” Donald Trump wrote in the letter to PM Orban.

As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite Hungary to join as a founding member state and to become a party to the Charter of the Board of Peace, as represented by you. This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it! Each member state may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf. Enclosed are the Comprehensive Plan and Boar's Charter, which is now open for your signature and ratification. 

I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity, and greatness for everyone,

the letter reads.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekGrönland

Egy fontos cikk

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Hogy ne csak mindig a szokásos libsi mantrát olvasgassuk.

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

