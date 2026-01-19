Donald Trump’s Invitation Seen as Recognition of Viktor Orban’s Policies

“It is an unprecedented, unique, and historic success that Hungary will participate as a founding member of the Peace Council at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump,” emphasized historian and America expert Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for the Research of Communism.
The expert stressed that what is unfolding is no accident.
What we are seeing is a clear recognition of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies, particularly the fact that since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war he has consistently urged the swift launch of peace negotiations—standing in sharp contrast to the Western European elite, which has become so deeply mired in a war psychosis that it can no longer see beyond it.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!