PM Orban: This Is What It Looks Like When We, the Pro-Peace Camp, Come Together

We managed to fill another stadium in a major provincial city, PM Viktor Orban said, in a post he shared on social media.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer

In his post, the prime minister wrote:

Miskolc was stonrg as steel!

As is known, the nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles was launched last fall and continued yesterday in Miskolc. Large crowds have attended the Digital Civic Circles’ six anti-war rallies to date, demonstrating that Hungarians stand for peace. The same held true at Saturday’s event, whose highlight came when Prime Minister Viktor Orban answered questions from those in attendance.