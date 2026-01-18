Rendkívüli

Történelmi jelentőségű meghívást kapott Orbán Viktor Donald Trumptól

PM Orban: This Is What It Looks Like When We, the Pro-Peace Camp, Come Together

PM Orban praised yesterday’s gathering of the Digital Civic Circles.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 18. 12:01
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
We managed to fill another stadium in a major provincial city, PM Viktor Orban said, in a post he shared on social media.

DPK Miskolc Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer

In his post, the prime minister wrote:

Miskolc was stonrg as steel!

As is known, the nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles was launched last fall and continued yesterday in Miskolc. Large crowds have attended the Digital Civic Circles’ six anti-war rallies to date, demonstrating that Hungarians stand for peace. The same held true at Saturday’s event, whose highlight came when Prime Minister Viktor Orban answered questions from those in attendance.

Cover photo:Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)


