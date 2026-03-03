zelenszkijOrbán Viktorhernádi zsoltmol
magyar

PM Orban: Political Motives Are Behind the Ukrainian Oil Blockade + Video

The CEO of MOL Group stated in an interview with ATV that his Ukrainian operators have not restarted transport on the Druzhba oil pipeline because they have not received authorization to do so. In other words, there are no technical obstacles behind the delay, Zsolt Hernadi confirmed. Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that his government will break the oil blockade and defend Hungary’s energy security.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 03. 12:15
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and MOL Group CEO Zsolt Hernadi (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)
Speaking on ATV, Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of the MOL Group, said that the Druzhba oil pipeline was not damaged and that MOL had been continuously informed by Ukrainian operators that, once the fire was extinguished, shipments could resume within two to three days.

And when we later asked why it hadn’t restarted, they said there was not yet a decision to restart it. The absence of a decision is difficult to describe as a technical problem,

Hernadi said.

PM Orban shared the CEO’s remarks on his social media page and declared that the Ukrainian oil blockade has political motives.

“The Ukrainian oil blockade is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political blackmail. He is doing it to help the Tisza Party into power,” the prime minister stated.

Hungary will not allow itself to be pushed around. We will break the oil blockade and protect Hungary’s energy supply,

Viktor Orban stressed.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and MOL Group CEO Zsolt Hernadi (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)
 


