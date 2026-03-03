PM Orban: Political Motives Are Behind the Ukrainian Oil Blockade + Video

Speaking on ATV, Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of the MOL Group, said that the Druzhba oil pipeline was not damaged and that MOL had been continuously informed by Ukrainian operators that, once the fire was extinguished, shipments could resume within two to three days.

And when we later asked why it hadn’t restarted, they said there was not yet a decision to restart it. The absence of a decision is difficult to describe as a technical problem,

Hernadi said.

PM Orban shared the CEO’s remarks on his social media page and declared that the Ukrainian oil blockade has political motives.

“The Ukrainian oil blockade is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political blackmail. He is doing it to help the Tisza Party into power,” the prime minister stated.

Hungary will not allow itself to be pushed around. We will break the oil blockade and protect Hungary’s energy supply,

Viktor Orban stressed.