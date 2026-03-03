PM Orban Presents Satellite Images: No Damage to the Druzhba Oil Pipeline

PM Orban published satellite images on his social media page proving that there are no technical obstacles to restarting the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline.

PM Viktor Orban at a national security meeting (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)



As previously reported, the prime minister participated in a national security meeting on Monday morning, where he received a detailed briefing on the reported attack affecting the Druzhba pipeline and its current condition.

According to PM Orban:

the attack did not directly impact the pipeline itself, meaning there is no technical barrier preventing its restart.

In his latest statement, the prime minister reiterated his call for Zelensky

to move without delay and restore oil deliveries to Hungary, instead of engaging in blackmail.

Meanwhile, Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, has not once condemned the Ukrainian oil blockade. According to government sources, this silence makes clear the coordination between Zelensky and the head of the Tisza Party.

Cover photo: Satellite images showing the condition of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

