According to PM Orban, if the Ukrainian government refuses to cooperate, the Hungarian government will initiate further counter measures.

Hungary is currently threatened by an oil crisis, and the Middle Eastern oil blockade has created a situation in which, PM Orban argued, President Volodymyr Zelensky must give over what rightfully belongs to the Hungarian people. He described the situation as grave and serious, expressing concern over developments in global market prices. What Zelensky is doing by obstructing the Druzhba oil pipeline—and thereby Hungary’s oil supply—Orban said, constitutes a crime. At the same time, he stressed that the Hungarian government is doing everything in its power not to yield to blackmail.

PM Orban also sent a letter to Peter Magyar, but emphasized that this is no time for words—this is a time for action. On the brink of a crisis, he said, he has no intention of engaging with what he described as the theories of the Tisza Party leader.

The Majority of Hungarians Stand for Peace

“From smile to smile, from handshake to handshake—together, with you, forward to victory!” Viktor Orban wrote alongside his latest Facebook video, which was recorded during a stop in Sopron as part of his nationwide tour.

The prime minister was greeted by a massive crowd at the public forum, underscoring what supporters describe as Fidesz’s unwavering popularity.