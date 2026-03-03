PM Orban: Hungary Could Face Renewed Migratory Pressure Due to Iran War

As the April elections draw nearer, the rapidly deteriorating international situation is significantly raising the stakes of the vote. Recent developments—the protracted Russia–Ukraine war, tensions surrounding energy supplies, and the escalating conflict in the Middle East—are all factors that could have a direct impact on Hungary.

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer



In a recent video recorded at a public forum in Sopron, PM Orban warned of the dangers posed by the current global climate. The world, he said, is becoming increasingly unstable, and Hungary must prepare for the consequences.

According to the prime minister, the intensifying conflict in the Middle East could trigger a new migration wave toward Europe.

“There is now war in the Middle East as well. No one knows what kind of immigration problems a prolonged military conflict will cause. Iran is a country of 90 million people. If they set out, the next stop is Turkey, and then they are already in the Balkans, and soon at our southern fence,” PM Orban stated in the video.

We must stay alert. This is not a time for taking risks,

he added.

The prime minister also drew attention to economic dangers. He noted that Qatar has temporarily halted part of its liquefied natural gas shipments, a move that could drive up prices. Similar trends are visible on the oil market, meaning the Hungarian government must prepare simultaneously for the possibility of a new migration wave and an oil crisis.

As PM Orban put it, such a situation