Hungary FM: Our Fuel Is Peace, Love, and the Will to Act + Video

Szijjarto emphasized that in the end, elections are not decided by “profiles,” but by people. “At the end of the day, it’s not profiles that vote, but people. They are the ones we must convince about what’s at stake,” he said. He added that many take today’s conditions for granted, even though that was not always the case. “Some no longer even remember the world before 2010. And so they assume what we have now is a given—but it isn’t.”

The discussion also touched on the situation of younger generations. The artist’s husband suggested that teachers and influencers of impressionable age groups today face a different kind of societal pressure. The minister responded that this is precisely why it is important for everyone to understand “how much we stand to lose.”

At the close of the meeting, the hosts assured the minister of their support. “We pray for you, we’re rooting for you,” the artist said, to which Szijjarto replied, “We will do everything we can.”