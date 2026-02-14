Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Zelensky Again Proves That Ukraine Is Our Enemy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto reported what he described as shocking developments on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, by summoning Hungary’s ambassador in Kyiv, has once again demonstrated that Ukraine is our enemy, Szijjarto stated.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 14. 10:14
Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that "in Kyiv, our ambassador was summoned and confronted over how Prime Minister Viktor Orban dared to call Ukraine Hungary’s enemy—while the Ukrainians themselves take new steps every day that prove Ukraine is, in fact, Hungary’s enemy.”

Szijjártó Péter: Zelenszkij újra bizonyította, hogy Ukrajna az ellenségünk
Peter Szijjarto: Zelensky has once again proven that Ukraine is our enemy (Photo: AFP)

“Now, due to a political decision by President Zelensky, the resumption of crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline is being blocked. With this move, they are attempting to assist the opposition Tisza Party by jeopardizing Hungary’s energy security,” he said.

This is an outright hostile step against Hungary—while a significant portion of Ukraine’s natural gas and electricity supply flows through Hungary,

he added. Szijjarto emphasized that Zelensky, for political reasons and in order to provide support to the Tisza Party, is attempting to endanger Hungary’s energy supply security—thereby interfering in the Hungarian election campaign.

But we will not allow Ukraine to threaten the security of the Hungarian people or Hungary’s energy supply. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that Hungary’s energy security remains protected. However, this latest move by the Ukrainians once again proves that Ukraine is Hungary’s enemy,

he concluded.

Szijjarto says Ukraine is pressuring Hungary via its energy supplies

Szijjarto also stated on Friday that Ukraine is continuing what he described as its aggressive interference in Hungary’s upcoming election, arguing that by preventing the restart of oil shipments, Zelensky is seeking to place the Hungarian government in a difficult position.

“This will not succeed,” he declared.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of  Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

