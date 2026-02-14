Hungary FM: Zelensky Again Proves That Ukraine Is Our Enemy

Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that "in Kyiv, our ambassador was summoned and confronted over how Prime Minister Viktor Orban dared to call Ukraine Hungary’s enemy—while the Ukrainians themselves take new steps every day that prove Ukraine is, in fact, Hungary’s enemy.”

Peter Szijjarto: Zelensky has once again proven that Ukraine is our enemy (Photo: AFP)

“Now, due to a political decision by President Zelensky, the resumption of crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline is being blocked. With this move, they are attempting to assist the opposition Tisza Party by jeopardizing Hungary’s energy security,” he said.

This is an outright hostile step against Hungary—while a significant portion of Ukraine’s natural gas and electricity supply flows through Hungary,

he added. Szijjarto emphasized that Zelensky, for political reasons and in order to provide support to the Tisza Party, is attempting to endanger Hungary’s energy supply security—thereby interfering in the Hungarian election campaign.

But we will not allow Ukraine to threaten the security of the Hungarian people or Hungary’s energy supply. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that Hungary’s energy security remains protected. However, this latest move by the Ukrainians once again proves that Ukraine is Hungary’s enemy,

he concluded.