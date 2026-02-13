Hungary FM: Zelensky Would Exert Pressure Through Energy Supplies + Video

According to a ministry statement, FM Peter Szijjarto underlined that there are 58 days left until Hungary's parliamentary election and Ukraine is continuing its aggressive interference in Hungary’s electoral process. “This time they want to jeopardize the security of Hungary’s energy supply. President Zelensky has made a political decision not to allow oil deliveries to Hungary to resume via the Druzhba pipeline, even though the pipeline is technically fully capable of restarting shipments, and there is no technical or technological obstacle preventing the resumption of deliveries,” he said.
Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said on Friday that Ukraine is continuing its blunt interference in the upcoming Hungarian election, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to put the government in a difficult position by preventing the resumption of oil deliveries. FM Szijjarto made clear: this will not succeed.
“Quite simply, President Zelensky believes he can put the incumbent government in a difficult position in the upcoming parliamentary election by making Hungary’s energy security more uncertain with such a decision,” he added.
It is clear that Zelensky and the Ukrainians are helping the Tisza Party in the election campaign, because it is in their interest for the Tisza Party to win. If the Tisza Party wins, they will allow Hungary to be dragged into the war, they will allow Hungarian people’s money to be sent to Ukraine, and they will allow Ukraine to join the European Union,
– he said. He then stressed that, by contrast, the sovereign national government will protect Hungary:
We say no to Brussels when they try to draw us into the war, we say no to taking our money to Ukraine, and we say no to Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.
Finally, FM Szijjarto emphasized that despite what he called blatant election interference, and despite Ukraine’s refusal to allow oil deliveries to Hungary to resume, the government guarantees the security of the country’s energy supply and will take the necessary steps to ensure it. Peter Szijjarto also addressed the matter in a video.
Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers remarks at the investment announcement ceremony of Meth Electric Transformers Ltd. in Nagykanizsa on Feb. 10, 2026. The Italian company is expanding its capacity in the city with an investment of five billion forints, supported by 290 million forints in government funding (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona).
