Introducing the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Threatening Hungary

Tisza Party allies Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen continue to support the EU accession of a country where an openly neo-Nazi military leader threatens to attack an EU member state. Ukraine provocations against Hungary do not cease.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 12. 16:12
Ukrainian neo-Nazi threatens Hungary (Source: Janos Boka/Facebook)
Enough is enough! Recently, the Ukrainian press reported on a possible drone attack against the prime minister, and now Yevhen Karas, a major in the Ukrainian army, has threatened Hungary with open military action. Janos Boka wrote about this on his social media page. The Minister for European Union Affairs emphasized that this is no unknown provocateur, but the leader of an extremist, radical neo-Nazi group, who, incidentally, was awarded a medal of distinction by President Zelensky.

Újabb ukrán támadás Magyarország ellen (Forrás: Bóka János/Facebook)
Another Ukrainian attack against Hungary (Source: Janos Boka/Facebook)

The situation is clear: Tisza Party allies Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen, support the EU accession of a country where an openly neo-Nazi military leader is threatening to attack an EU member state,

the minister stressed.

Brussels Turns a Blind Eye to the Ukrainian Threats

"It is deeply shocking that this can happen in Europe today!" Boka added.

We know what this is all about. Brussels is truly willing to turn a blind eye to just about anything when it comes to continuing the war and supporting Ukraine. We are not afraid of threats. Hungary's pro-nation and sovereign government will defend the peace of the country and the security of Hungarian families,

the politician concluded his post.

As previously reported, an officer in Zelensky's amy threatened Hungary with military invasion.

In the video, Major Karasz says that it is important to emphasize that Russia is not their only enemy.

The officer notes that Ukraine considers all countries that behave hostile towards it now or in the future to be enemies. In his opinion, Russia is not the biggest problem, because it will cease to exist in its current form.

Cover photo: Ukrainian neo-Nazi threatens Hungary (Source: Janos Boka/Facebook)

Bayer Zsolt
