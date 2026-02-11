Rendkívüli

Újabb ukrán félelemkeltés, hírhedt nacionalista szállt bele a magyarokba: „A bűnökért fizetni kell!”

ZelenszkijMagyarországfenyegetés
magyar

Zelensky’s Officer Threatens Hungary With Military Invasion + Video

Hungary has received an open threat from Ukraine. Yevhen Karas, a major in the Ukrainian armed forces and the leader of the neo-Nazi C14 group—who was previously decorated by President Volodymyr Zelensky—has threatened Hungary with a military invasion.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 11. 11:14
As previously reported, under the shadow of the Russia–Ukraine war, Ukraine’s military capabilities have been expanding at a remarkable pace, with European drone and weapons production playing an increasingly significant role.

Zelenszkij őrnagya katonai invázióval fenyegette Magyarországot
Zelensky’s major threatens Hungary with military invasion (Photo: AFP)

Hungary has received yet another open threat from Ukraine. In the video, Karas states that it is important to emphasize that Russia is not their only enemy. Ukraine, he says, considers as enemies all countries that act hostile toward it now—or may do so in the future. In his view, Russia is not the greatest problem, because it will cease to exist in its current form. He goes on to claim that Russia will likely become Muslim. He then poses the question: “What will Orban do? That little yapping dog?”

Right now, a single 128th brigade could get there in two minutes if Orban suddenly said, ‘I’m a KGB agent—look, I’m wearing a ushanka',

the video states.

The neo-Nazi major concludes by saying that Ukrainian national security is not determined by the East, West, or South. For them, Ukrainian national security means defending Ukraine’s interests. Whether in five or ten years, he says, they will be ready for the challenges.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)

