Janos Lazar: What Hungary Needs Is Integration, Not Migration

“The most important point I want to make is that Hungary does not need migration—it needs integration. This country must uncover its internal 'gold reserves'. In many border regions, there are significant untapped human resources,” Janos Lazar said on Hir TV’s Pentek 8 program.

The Minister of Construction and Transport emphasized

what could make Hungary even stronger, increase employment, and drive further economic growth. It is clear that if Hungary could create another 200,000–300,000 jobs—raising the number of people working from 4.9 million to as many as 5.2 million—it would represent a major step forward.

According to Lazar, achieving this requires mobilizing Hungary’s “gold reserves,” which represent a major opportunity for everyone. In this context, he said, the social advancement of Hungary’s Roma population and Roma integration constitute an enormous opportunity.

My words were not disrespectful, nor were they intended to be. I was saying that in Hungary, it is the government’s duty to create opportunity and work for every Hungarian,

the minister stated. Asked why he apologized for his remarks, Lazar said it was obvious to him that his words had been misinterpreted, misunderstood, and in some cases taken in the wrong direction.

I did not want to offend anyone, and if I caused pain to anyone, I wanted to apologize—and I did. My intention was to continue, together, the process launched by Fidesz over the past sixteen years to provide opportunities for social advancement and integration for Hungary’s Roma community,

he said.

Lazar added that since becoming a member of parliament, he has always worked to create opportunities for everyone, regardless of background.

I do not look at who is Roma and who is not. Opportunities must be created for everyone—that is our duty. In this regard, Fidesz has delivered a brilliant and outstanding performance. Over decades, very few have offered real opportunities for advancement to Hungary’s Roma population,

he said.

He noted that the governing parties have done exactly that: anyone who wants to work today can do so. The Fidesz–KDNP government has created one million new jobs, significantly increasing employment among Roma Hungarians. At the same time, the number and proportion of Roma students completing secondary education continues to rise.

We are continuously eliminating disadvantaged areas and segregated communities, working to dismantle them, and ensuring care for every child. From the age of three, we offer outstanding opportunities for every Roma child—up to and including university,

the politician said.