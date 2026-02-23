gazdaságpolitikagazdaságrezsicsökkentés
magyar

Key Achievements of the Past 16 Years Of Economic Policy in 18 Points

Here is what the government has accomplished in recent years.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 23. 15:47
Hungarian households pay the lowest price for energy (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Hungarian households pay the lowest price for energy (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Marton Nagy, Hungary's Minister for National Economy, has summarized the most important economic policy achievements of the past 16 years in 18 points. The minister also shared a chart on his social media page that clearly and transparently presents the key measures.

Source: Facebook/Marton Nagy

The list begins with job creation, a topic our newspaper has also covered extensively. In 2010, the government pledged to create one million new jobs, a promise it has fulfilled. It is also worth highlighting the family-focused tax system and the expansion of social benefits. The Hungarian government is implementing Europe’s largest tax reduction program. In his recent annual state of te nation address, Viktor Orban stated that for fifteen years they have been building a family-based Hungary. The Prime Minister emphasized that Hungary has a future only if mothers feel financially secure. Therefore, over the next three years, a total of one million mothers will receive lifetime personal income tax exemption.

Support for pensioners is also a key priority. The 13th month pension payment has been restored, and the introduction of the 14th month pension has also begun. The utility cost reduction program is equally significant: Hungarian households pay the lowest energy prices in Europe.

The share of retail government bonds has igrown enormously, making the country’s financing more secure. The interest paid on these bonds does not end up in foreign hands but is reinvested into the Hungarian economy.

Price cap measures have also played an important role, successfully curbing the rise in food prices. The tax system also supports businesses: Hungary offers one of the most competitive business environments, thanks in part to its low corporate tax rate and its investment-promoting policies.

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelektompos márton

Van egy jobb ötletem

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Támadt egy sokkal jobb ötletem, hallgatva ezt az idióta baromállat Lenin-fiút.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.