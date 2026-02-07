Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Arról, hogy háborúba megyünk vagy kimaradunk, a 2026-ban megválasztott kormány fog dönteni, ez a választás tétje

brüsszelmagyar péterkampánykocsis máté
magyar

Kocsis Accuses Brussels of Open Election Campaign Interference for Peter Magyar + Video

Mate Kocsis, the Fidesz parliamentary group leader, called the European Commission’s actions unprecedented after the body urged Hungary not to “attack” Peter Magyar using AI-generated videos.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 07. 13:52
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Kocsis Máté közösségi oldalán közzétett videójában arról beszélt: az Európai Bizottság felszólította Magyarországot arra, hogy AI-videókkal ne „bántsák” Magyar Pétert. 

In a video posted on his social media page, Kocsis said the European Commission has formally called on Hungary to refrain from using AI videos against Peter Magyar.

The Fidesz group leader stated that 

since Hungary’s accession to the European Union, there has never been a case in which the European Commission has openly taken sides in an election campaign.

According to Kocsis, this development only confirms that Peter Magyar is “Brussels' man in a Brussels project.”

Kocsis described it as tasteless that the Commission is now talking about misleading content, while, in his view, it was not bothered by the fact that Peter Magyar “lied his way through his entire life” over the past year and a half to two years and made false claims about others. He added that now when they use AI videos to present what they say is the truth, Brussels suddenly takes offense—despite the fact that it is clearly indicated every time that the content is AI-generated.

"It is unprecedented and ridiculous for the Commission to issue a statement during an election campaign in support of one side."

Throughout the video post, Kocsis repeatedly emphasized that Brussels is openly standing behind Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar.

As previously reported, the European Commission has expressed concern over an artificial intelligence–generated video involving Peter Magyar. Officials in Brussels raised objections to the AI video circulated about him.

Cover photo: Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojeleknyugat

Találjátok meg a különbségeket!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Megnyugtató volt látni, hogy még nem tart ott az egész Nyugat, mint a franciák.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu