Kocsis Accuses Brussels of Open Election Campaign Interference for Peter Magyar + Video

Kocsis Máté közösségi oldalán közzétett videójában arról beszélt: az Európai Bizottság felszólította Magyarországot arra, hogy AI-videókkal ne „bántsák” Magyar Pétert.

In a video posted on his social media page, Kocsis said the European Commission has formally called on Hungary to refrain from using AI videos against Peter Magyar.

The Fidesz group leader stated that

since Hungary’s accession to the European Union, there has never been a case in which the European Commission has openly taken sides in an election campaign.

According to Kocsis, this development only confirms that Peter Magyar is “Brussels' man in a Brussels project.”

Kocsis described it as tasteless that the Commission is now talking about misleading content, while, in his view, it was not bothered by the fact that Peter Magyar “lied his way through his entire life” over the past year and a half to two years and made false claims about others. He added that now when they use AI videos to present what they say is the truth, Brussels suddenly takes offense—despite the fact that it is clearly indicated every time that the content is AI-generated.

"It is unprecedented and ridiculous for the Commission to issue a statement during an election campaign in support of one side."

Throughout the video post, Kocsis repeatedly emphasized that Brussels is openly standing behind Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar.

As previously reported, the European Commission has expressed concern over an artificial intelligence–generated video involving Peter Magyar. Officials in Brussels raised objections to the AI video circulated about him.