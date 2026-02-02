nézőpont intézetmagyar péterminiszterelnökorbán viktorközvélemény-kutatás
Majority of Hungarians Consider Viktor Orban the Most Suitable Prime Minister

Seventy days before the elections, 46 percent of the voting-age population considers Viktor Orban to be the most suitable prime minister, while only 35 percent say the same about the president of the Tisza Party. Peter Magyar’s disadvantage is impossible to overcome, reveals a survey by the Nezopont Institute. Based on the research, the Democratic Coalition’s goal of entering parliament does not appear to be unfounded.

2026. 02. 02. 15:06
Nearly half of Hungarians, 46 percent, believe that Viktor Orban is the most suitable head of government, while only slightly more than one third, 35 percent, say this about Peter Magyar, the Nezopont Institute found in its latest survey. The institute added that despite the approaching elections, the gap between the prime ministerial candidates remains enormous.

The data reflect the opinions of the entire adult population. The public opinion survey was conducted with a sample of 1,000 respondents. The question asked was: Who do you consider the most suitable prime minister of Hungary?

Peter Magyar’s Disadvantage Is Insurmountable

The opinion poll clearly shows that seventy days before the elections, Peter Magyar’s disadvantage in the competition for prime ministerial suitability is impossible to overcome.

In its January survey, the Nezopont Institute asked respondents to evaluate four named candidates. 

Among voting-age Hungarians, 46 percent named the incumbent prime minister as the most suitable, while only 35 percent chose Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party.

This figure corresponds to the results in October, meaning that Viktor Orban already had an 11-percentage-point lead over Peter Magyar at that time as well.

Viktor Orban’s support is particularly strong among older voters and residents of rural communities. Of the approximately 2.5 million citizens over the age of sixty, 57 percent consider Viktor Orban the most suitable prime minister. Among the 2.3 million people living in villages, this figure is even higher, at 58 percent.

The Prime Minister’s support is outstanding among seniors and rural voters
All this also shows that Peter Magyar’s nationwide tour targeting small settlements has not been particularly successful.

The research also highlights that the leader and natural prime ministerial candidate of the Democratic Coalition, a party engaged in an ongoing struggle for political survival, enjoys the support of only 4 percent of voters. Based on this,

the party’s hopes, invested in campaign posters featuring Klara Dobrev, to cross the parliamentary threshold may nevertheless be justified.

The prime ministerial ambitions of Laszlo Toroczkai are also supported by 4 percent of voters. However, according to the Nezopont Institute’s party preference surveys, Our Homeland (Mi Hazank), unlike the Democratic Coalition, is likely to enter parliament securely even with this level of support. This means that the party’s base is not made up solely of voters who support Toroczkai’s bid for prime minister.

Meanwhile, 11 percent of respondents were unable or unwilling to choose the most suitable prime minister from the four listed names.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

