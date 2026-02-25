BrüsszelOrbán Balázsorosz-ukrán háború
Brussels Agrees with Zelensky, Once Again Everything Revolves Around Ukraine

On Tuesday, pro-war leaders in Brussels reached agreed with Ukraine's President on continuing the war and issued a new resolution, Balazs Orban highlighted on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director criticized Brussels' attitude, saying that they do not care even if Hungarians are crushed by high energy prices.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 15:20
Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
In a post on social media, Balazs Orban, Political Director to the Hungarian Prime Minister, drew attention to the fact that yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen and other Brussels leaders agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on continuing the war. As previously reported, the European Parliament adopted a new resolution stating that Ukraine enjoys priority.

A brüsszeli vezetők tegnap megállapodtak Zelenszkijjel a háború folytatásáról
Brussels leaders agreed with Zelensky yesterday on continuing the war, Balazs Orban pointed out (Photo: MTI)

The Political Director stressed:

They do not care even if Hungarians are crushed by high energy prices in the meantime.

 

Balazs Orban continued by saying that if they had their way, Hungary would also be dragged into the conflict:

Peter Magyar concluded a pact in Munich with the leaders of Brussels, committing to financing Ukraine, giving up cheap energy, and engaging Hungary in the war.

"Hungary must stay out of this! Fidesz is the safe choice."

 

Cover photo: Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

