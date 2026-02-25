In a post on social media, Balazs Orban, Political Director to the Hungarian Prime Minister, drew attention to the fact that yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen and other Brussels leaders agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on continuing the war. As previously reported, the European Parliament adopted a new resolution stating that Ukraine enjoys priority.
The Political Director stressed:
They do not care even if Hungarians are crushed by high energy prices in the meantime.
