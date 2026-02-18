Rendkívüli

Szijjártó Péter bejelentést tesz a kormányülés eredményeiről – kövesse velünk élőben

ukrajnamenczer tamásorbán viktor
magyar

Only Viktor Orban Is Capable of Winning European Battles + Video

According to Tamas Menczer, the so-called Zelensky plan reported in the press aims to ensure that Ukraine could join the European Union as early as next year, even amid war and without implementing the necessary reforms. The politician believes the process could entail serious consequences for Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 18. 11:42
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"What we see, what has appeared in the press is this Zelensky plan, the essence of which is that as early as next year, in 2027, Ukraine would be brought into the European Union, even if there is war and even if the necessary reform measures have not been implemented," Tamas Menczer said in his new video. "For this to happen, the Tisza Party would have to be helped to victory, and if that effort were to fail, they would take the veto away from the Hungarians," warned the Communication Director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP). 

"Of course, everything I have listed is completely contrary to every single European rule and value. Therefore, 

we must win the election, we must fight the European battles, and we must win them. And only Viktor Orban is capable of doing that. But he is capable,

Tamas Menczer stated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kondor Katalin
idezojelekukrajna

A katasztrófa maga az ember?

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Egyre csak azt hangoztatjuk, hogy ez nem a mi háborúnk. Nem bizony! Csak éppen mi szenvedjük el, s nem a brüsszeli siserahad.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu