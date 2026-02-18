Only Viktor Orban Is Capable of Winning European Battles + Video

"What we see, what has appeared in the press is this Zelensky plan, the essence of which is that as early as next year, in 2027, Ukraine would be brought into the European Union, even if there is war and even if the necessary reform measures have not been implemented," Tamas Menczer said in his new video. "For this to happen, the Tisza Party would have to be helped to victory, and if that effort were to fail, they would take the veto away from the Hungarians," warned the Communication Director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP).

"Of course, everything I have listed is completely contrary to every single European rule and value. Therefore,

we must win the election, we must fight the European battles, and we must win them. And only Viktor Orban is capable of doing that. But he is capable,

Tamas Menczer stated.