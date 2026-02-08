miniszterelnökévértékelőorbán viktor
PM Orban to Launch Campaign with State of the Nation Address

The Hungarian Prime Minister has set a trend with his state of the nation addresses, which he traditionally delivers in February. Viktor Orban's speech provides a broader perspective and comprehensively outlines the challenges facing Hungary.

Máté Patrik
2026. 02. 08. 11:59
Viktor Orban delivers his state of the nation address at the Varkert Bazar on February 22, 2025. In his speech, the Prime Minister announced additional family policy support. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Viktor Orban announced earlier this week that he will deliver his state of the nation address on February 14. By now, it has become a tradition for the Prime Minister to review the year behind us each February. With parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in two months, interest in this year’s address is expected to be even greater than usual.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök évértékelője
Viktor Orban's state of the nation address in 2025 (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

The Prime Minister typically does not confine his assessment to a narrow, one-year framework. His speech offers a broader outlook with a clear strategic arc.  The Prime Minister’s state of the nation addresses are most comparable to the strategic assessments he delivers at the Free Summer University in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), where he likewise outlines in a comprehensive manner the challenges facing Hungary and describes the government’s actions.

 

What Viktor Orban’s 2025 Address Focused On

In last year’s speech, the Prime Minister spoke in detail about the Russia–Ukraine war and the prospects of Ukraine’s EU membership. Viktor Orban made it clear:

Ukraine will never gain EU membership against Hungary and the Hungarian people.

He also addressed the issue of migration, emphasizing that:

we will never accept the migration pact which Brussels wants to use to send migrants to Hungary.

The Prime Minister noted that Brussels considers the Hungarian pension system unsustainable and demands its restructuring, including the elimination of the 13th-month pension. He also drew attention to the fact that Brussels has called on Hungary to abolish its household utility cost reductions. However, Viktor Orban made it clear in both cases that the government will not give in to these demands.

 

The Prime Minister Has Set a Trend

Viktor Orban delivered his first state of the nation address in 1999, thereby setting a trend. Before that, there was no tradition in Hungary of speeches similar to the State of the Union Addresses given by American presidents.

The Prime Minister’s state of the nation addresses are organized by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary. Until 2004, the venue was the Pesti Vigado, followed by the ELTE Lagymanyos campus during the renovation period, then the Korcsarnok, the SYMA Hall, the Millenaris, and since 2015, the Varkert Bazar has served as the location of the event.

Initially, the state of the nation address was criticized by the left. Since then, however, numerous left-wing politicians have copied the Prime Minister and now hold their own annual speeches. It is characteristic, however, that in their addresses, left-wing politicians tend to focus on the political situation within the opposition, comment on daily political issues, or spread fake news instead of presenting a broad strategic vision.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his state of the nation address at the Varkert Bazar on February 22, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

 

