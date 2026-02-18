Menczer TamásBékemenetMagyar Péter
Tamas Menczer: No One Can Endanger Hungary’s Energy Security, Not Even Zelensky + Video

Topics the Communications Director of Fidesz spoke about included the Peace March, Ukrainian intelligence operation, and Tisza-linked figures profiting from the war.

2026. 02. 18. 15:51
Druzhba pipeline (Photo: AFP)
"War or peace, that is at stake in the election and that is why we are counting on everyone to attend the Peace March on the 15th of next month," said Tamas Menczer, adding that it is somewhat pathetic that Peter Magyar organized a counter-demonstration to the right-wing event. According to the Fidesz's Communication Director, more and more people can see the truth about the president of the Tisza Party. Day after day, someone comes forward and reveals that they are obeying Brussels, and then figures such as Istvan Kapitany and Andrea Bujdoso appear and speak about cutting Hungary off from Russian oil.

Pushing the Country into War

Regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline running dry and oil not arriving for weeks due to the decision of Volodymyr Zelensky, Tamas Menczer said the reaction of the European Commission reveals whose side they are on. "They attack Hungary for political reasons, they want to push us into the war, they want us to send our money and also want us to agree to their EU membership, but this will not happen, as we will not give in to Zelensky," he stressed, pointing out that 

there is collusion between Brussels, Kyiv and the Tisza Party against Viktor Orban, who protects Hungary's national interests.

2026. január 27. óta nem érkezik kőolaj a Barátság kőolajvezetéken keresztül
 

Energy security, he explained, means a country can purchase energy through as many routes as possible, and must not depend on a single pipeline. "The Adriatic pipeline cannot supply Hungary and Slovakia and quickly failed when attempted. Figures show that Russian oil and gas cannot be replaced in Hungary’s energy mix. No one should endanger energy security, neither Zelensky nor Andrea Bujdoso, he said.

Why Multinational Figures Support Tisza

"There are fifteen trillion reasons why Istvan Kapitany, Andrea Bujdoso and Andras Karman appeared around Tisza, since this is how much the government has taken from banks and multinationals since 2010. If Tisza came to power, bank taxes and energy company taxes would be abolished, multinational taxes eliminated, and Hungarian families would pay the price through austerity, Tamas Menczer said,highlighting that Shell shares would skyrocket if Hungary were cut off from Russian oil, while Hungarians would pay a thousand forints per liter for fuel.

They do not represent their voters but their sponsors. They have no place in Hungarian public life,

he stated.

 

People Would Be Made to Pay for Everything

Fidesz's Communication Director noted Andrea Bujdoso owns more than 12,000 shares. "And when questioned how politicians can personally profit from the policies they promote, the answer is that it is nobody else's business. How can anyone allow themselves to do this?" he asked.

Tamas Menczer said that Istvan Kapitany’s worldview is that people should pay for everything without receiving any help. "Istvan Kapitany has always been tasked with taking people's money. It the country fell into the Tisza Party's hand, Istvan Kapitany would continue to take people's money," he said.

 

No One Should Trust Peter Magyar with Their Weekly Shopping

Tamas Menczer spoke about Peter Magyar's latest scandal surrounding a rented room, saying that no one would trust Peter Magyar with their weekend shopping. "If we look at what he says in his explanatory video, and let's assume it's true, we can still see how irresponsible and stupid he is. Of course, things did not happen as Peter Magyar described, according to eyewitnesses and Evelin Vogel. The leader of the Tisza Party knew full well that he was going to a drug party," he said.

szoba, Magyar Péter
 

He also recommended a parody video by Dopeman mocking Peter Magyar’s explanation. Tamas Menczer then commented on the scandal that erupted in a bar in Munich, saying

where there is a bar and alcohol, Peter Magyar gets into trouble.

 

What Hurts the Opposition

Regarding the talks between Marco Rubio and Viktor Orban, Tamas Menczer said the opposition is hurt that Hungary has a serious friend interested in keeping the national government in place.

It turned out, he said, that exemption form sanctions does indeed exist, and that the American protective shield is available when needed. "Both exist because Viktor Orban negotiated them. He was able to negotiate this because of his excellent personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, Tamas Menczer pointed out, adding that the exemption will remain in place as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister. The politician added that without this, it would not be possible to protect the government's utility price cuts scheme.

 

Opposition Does Not Understand National Policy

Regarding criticism from the left wing, Tamas Menczer said that he always reads with amazement when members of the former Free Democrats (SZDSZ) want to lecture on how to do politics. "Their party is the one that voters have already thrown into the dustbin of history," said the politician. He believes that their political opponents do not understand what the national government is doing, namely that it is serving Hungarian interests, not foreign ones. "This is called sovereignty," said Tamas Menczer. In his opinion, the Tisza Party does not understand this either, as they are following Weber's lead.

 

The National Petition Can Show Unity

On the national petition, Tamas Menczer said that unity must be demonstrated. If Hungarians fill it out, Viktor Orban can say he represents not the government’s position but the people’s will.  "That is why we must say no to all three questions," the Communication Director said.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Source: Facebook)

 

