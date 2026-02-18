People Would Be Made to Pay for Everything

Fidesz's Communication Director noted Andrea Bujdoso owns more than 12,000 shares. "And when questioned how politicians can personally profit from the policies they promote, the answer is that it is nobody else's business. How can anyone allow themselves to do this?" he asked.

Tamas Menczer said that Istvan Kapitany’s worldview is that people should pay for everything without receiving any help. "Istvan Kapitany has always been tasked with taking people's money. It the country fell into the Tisza Party's hand, Istvan Kapitany would continue to take people's money," he said.

No One Should Trust Peter Magyar with Their Weekly Shopping

Tamas Menczer spoke about Peter Magyar's latest scandal surrounding a rented room, saying that no one would trust Peter Magyar with their weekend shopping. "If we look at what he says in his explanatory video, and let's assume it's true, we can still see how irresponsible and stupid he is. Of course, things did not happen as Peter Magyar described, according to eyewitnesses and Evelin Vogel. The leader of the Tisza Party knew full well that he was going to a drug party," he said.

He also recommended a parody video by Dopeman mocking Peter Magyar’s explanation. Tamas Menczer then commented on the scandal that erupted in a bar in Munich, saying

where there is a bar and alcohol, Peter Magyar gets into trouble.

What Hurts the Opposition

Regarding the talks between Marco Rubio and Viktor Orban, Tamas Menczer said the opposition is hurt that Hungary has a serious friend interested in keeping the national government in place.

It turned out, he said, that exemption form sanctions does indeed exist, and that the American protective shield is available when needed. "Both exist because Viktor Orban negotiated them. He was able to negotiate this because of his excellent personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, Tamas Menczer pointed out, adding that the exemption will remain in place as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister. The politician added that without this, it would not be possible to protect the government's utility price cuts scheme.

Opposition Does Not Understand National Policy

Regarding criticism from the left wing, Tamas Menczer said that he always reads with amazement when members of the former Free Democrats (SZDSZ) want to lecture on how to do politics. "Their party is the one that voters have already thrown into the dustbin of history," said the politician. He believes that their political opponents do not understand what the national government is doing, namely that it is serving Hungarian interests, not foreign ones. "This is called sovereignty," said Tamas Menczer. In his opinion, the Tisza Party does not understand this either, as they are following Weber's lead.

The National Petition Can Show Unity

On the national petition, Tamas Menczer said that unity must be demonstrated. If Hungarians fill it out, Viktor Orban can say he represents not the government’s position but the people’s will. "That is why we must say no to all three questions," the Communication Director said.