"War or peace, that is at stake in the election and that is why we are counting on everyone to attend the Peace March on the 15th of next month," said Tamas Menczer, adding that it is somewhat pathetic that Peter Magyar organized a counter-demonstration to the right-wing event. According to the Fidesz's Communication Director, more and more people can see the truth about the president of the Tisza Party. Day after day, someone comes forward and reveals that they are obeying Brussels, and then figures such as Istvan Kapitany and Andrea Bujdoso appear and speak about cutting Hungary off from Russian oil.
Pushing the Country into War
Regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline running dry and oil not arriving for weeks due to the decision of Volodymyr Zelensky, Tamas Menczer said the reaction of the European Commission reveals whose side they are on. "They attack Hungary for political reasons, they want to push us into the war, they want us to send our money and also want us to agree to their EU membership, but this will not happen, as we will not give in to Zelensky," he stressed, pointing out that
there is collusion between Brussels, Kyiv and the Tisza Party against Viktor Orban, who protects Hungary's national interests.
Energy security, he explained, means a country can purchase energy through as many routes as possible, and must not depend on a single pipeline. "The Adriatic pipeline cannot supply Hungary and Slovakia and quickly failed when attempted. Figures show that Russian oil and gas cannot be replaced in Hungary’s energy mix. No one should endanger energy security, neither Zelensky nor Andrea Bujdoso, he said.
Why Multinational Figures Support Tisza
"There are fifteen trillion reasons why Istvan Kapitany, Andrea Bujdoso and Andras Karman appeared around Tisza, since this is how much the government has taken from banks and multinationals since 2010. If Tisza came to power, bank taxes and energy company taxes would be abolished, multinational taxes eliminated, and Hungarian families would pay the price through austerity, Tamas Menczer said,highlighting that Shell shares would skyrocket if Hungary were cut off from Russian oil, while Hungarians would pay a thousand forints per liter for fuel.
They do not represent their voters but their sponsors. They have no place in Hungarian public life,
he stated.
