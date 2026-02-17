It was an important gesture on Marco Rubio's part that after meeting pro-war European leaders in Munich, he came to visit the closest allies, Balazs Orban said on Tuesday morning’s program. The foundation of Hungarian-American relations is the cordial relationship between the leaders of the two countries, stated the Political Director to the Hungarian Prime Minister.

This meeting and Marco Rubio’s statement have dispelled the doubts that the opposition-leaning media sought to stir months ago about how long America would support Hungary, or whether the financial protective shield actually exists,

he said.

Responding to foreign media reports claiming that President Trump is interfering in Hungarian politics, Balazs Orban noted that such statements expose those making them, because there is a clear difference between strategic support and foreign financing. “While Brussels imposes sanctions on us and seeks to strengthen the position of the political opposition, America, for example, has concluded agreements with Hungary that benefit every Hungarian citizen, regardless of who they vote for,” he underlined.

Hungary Is a Disturbing Factor for Pro-War Leaders

According to Balazs Orban, the problem with their political opponents is not that pro-war European leaders like them.

The problem is that they are unlawfully withholding EU funds that Hungary is entitled to in order to improve the position of the political opposition,

he pointed out.

He believes Hungary is a disturbing factor for pro-war leaders because the country is able to ensure that it stays out of the war. In addition, Hungary refuses to give up member state veto rights and to introduce austerity measures in order to finance support for Ukraine.

European leaders are doing everything they can to eliminate these disturbing factors,

he stated.

The policy chief said Hungarians are in a position to pay less for household utility bills because Russian oil continues to arrive in Hungary. If that were not the case, costs would rise, he indicated. In his view, the question must be asked: if Ukraine, as part of political blackmail, does not allow the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline to restart, why should Hungary supply oil, electricity, and gas to Ukraine?

With Ukraine's blackmail, Hungarians lose out and energy diversification suffers,

he added.