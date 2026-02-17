ukrajnaorbán balázsbrüsszelmarco rubioigazság órája
Balazs Orban: Hungary-U.S. Relations Rest on Cordial Relationship Between the Two Countries' Leaders + Video

The visit of U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio, the Tisza–Brussels–big capital nexus, and Ukraine were all discussed on Tuesday morning’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth. The guest of the program was Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's Political Director.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 17. 14:03
Balazs Orban, Political Director to Hungary's Prime Minister (Photo: Facebook)
It was an important gesture on Marco Rubio's part that after meeting pro-war European leaders in Munich, he came to visit the closest allies, Balazs Orban said on Tuesday morning’s program. The foundation of Hungarian-American relations is the cordial relationship between the leaders of the two countries, stated the Political Director to the Hungarian Prime Minister.

This meeting and Marco Rubio’s statement have  dispelled the doubts that the opposition-leaning media sought to stir months ago about how long America would support Hungary, or whether the financial protective shield actually exists,

he said.

Responding to foreign media reports claiming that President Trump is interfering in Hungarian politics, Balazs Orban noted that such statements expose those making them, because there is a clear difference between strategic support and foreign financing. “While Brussels imposes sanctions on us and seeks to strengthen the position of the political opposition, America, for example, has concluded agreements with Hungary that benefit every Hungarian citizen, regardless of who they vote for,” he underlined.

Hungary Is a Disturbing Factor for Pro-War Leaders

According to Balazs Orban, the problem with their political opponents is not that pro-war European leaders like them.

The problem is that they are unlawfully withholding EU funds that Hungary is entitled to in order to improve the position of the political opposition,

he pointed out.

He believes Hungary is a disturbing factor for pro-war leaders because the country is able to ensure that it stays out of the war. In addition, Hungary refuses to give up member state veto rights and to introduce austerity measures in order to finance support for Ukraine.

European leaders are doing everything they can to eliminate these disturbing factors,

he stated.

The policy chief said Hungarians are in a position to pay less for household utility bills because Russian oil continues to arrive in Hungary. If that were not the case, costs would rise, he indicated. In his view, the question must be asked: if Ukraine, as part of political blackmail, does not allow the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline to restart, why should Hungary supply oil, electricity, and gas to Ukraine?

With Ukraine's blackmail, Hungarians lose out and energy diversification suffers,

he added.

As he said, the government seeks to conclude agreements in line with the interests of the Hungarian people. Brussels' sanctions and phasing out Russian energy would be harmful to Hungary because they run counter to national interests.

There Is a Brussels Path and a Hungarian Path

In his annual state of the nation address, Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted that  over the past 15 years the government has collected 15,000 billion forints in extra profit taxes from banks and energy companies. Balazs Orban pointed out that the goal of the Tisza–Brussels–big capital coalition, by contrast, is to serve the globalist elite and multinational corporations, and if they come to power, they will punch a huge hole in the budget of Hungarian families.

The political director said he understands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is nervous, but Hungary’s interest is to stop the money pump flowing to Ukraine.

Let us not end up with a Hungarian Zelensky on our backs,

he said.

He noted that at the Munich Security Conference, Peter Magyar met with politicians who want to continue the war, bring Ukraine into the EU, and dismantle member state veto rights.

There is a Brussels path and there is a Hungarian path. Between the two, one can choose,

he stated.

Regarding reports that Peter Magyar attended a house party where drugs were used, Balazs Orban said voters must be made aware of who should represent Hungary. As he indicated, it is risky to entrust public power to such a person in times of war.

This troublesome figure would pose a risk to Hungary’s peace and security,

he added.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, Political Director to Hungary's Prime Minister (Photo: Facebook)


