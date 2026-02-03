Rendkívüli

Eldőlt: börtönben marad Gyárfás Tamás

villamosenergiaUkrajnaOrbán BalázsMagyarország
magyar

Balazs Orban: Ukraine’s Electricity Imports from Hungary Hit Record High in January

Ukraine’s electricity imports reached a record high in January, with Hungary supplying nearly half of the volumes, Balazs Orban pointed out on his social media page. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director, this puts in a new light the efforts in Brussels to cut Hungary off from Russian energy sources.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 03. 14:21
Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM’s political director (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM’s political director (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In January, Ukraine imported more electricity than ever before, with nearly half of its supply coming from Hungary, Balazs Orban highlighted in a post published on his  Facebook page.

Orbán Balás (Fotó: MTI/Hatházi Tamás)
Balazs Orban (Photo: MTI/Tamas Hathazi)

I would like to point out to all Brussels and Ukrainian leaders, as well as their appointees in the Tisza Party, that in light of this, it may not be a good idea to force Hungary to be cut off from Russian gas,

he wrote in his post.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekélő kövületek

A kövületek után jönnek a fekete öves atlantisták

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Gondolhatnánk, hogy az EU vezetői egyszerűen síkhülyék, de az a sejtésem, hogy mégsem.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu