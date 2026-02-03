In January, Ukraine imported more electricity than ever before, with nearly half of its supply coming from Hungary, Balazs Orban highlighted in a post published on his Facebook page.
Balazs Orban: Ukraine’s Electricity Imports from Hungary Hit Record High in January
Ukraine’s electricity imports reached a record high in January, with Hungary supplying nearly half of the volumes, Balazs Orban pointed out on his social media page. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director, this puts in a new light the efforts in Brussels to cut Hungary off from Russian energy sources.
I would like to point out to all Brussels and Ukrainian leaders, as well as their appointees in the Tisza Party, that in light of this, it may not be a good idea to force Hungary to be cut off from Russian gas,
he wrote in his post.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary Challenges Brussels' Regulation at the European Court of Justice
To carry the lawsuit through, the governing parties must win the election.
PM Orban: Tisza Victory Would Green Light All Brussels' Plans
Tisza is under pressure.
PM Orban: EPP Seeks to Strip Veto Rights and Turn EU into Military Alliance
The Tisza Party cannot and does not want to stay out of the EPP strategy aimed at abolishing veto rights and turning the European Union into a military alliance, Hungary's Prime Minister pointed out.
Last Words of a Forcibly Conscripted Man to His Mother: “Mom, I Do Not Know When I Can Call You...”
Tragic details have emerged about the death of a Hungarian man.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary Challenges Brussels' Regulation at the European Court of Justice
To carry the lawsuit through, the governing parties must win the election.
PM Orban: Tisza Victory Would Green Light All Brussels' Plans
Tisza is under pressure.
PM Orban: EPP Seeks to Strip Veto Rights and Turn EU into Military Alliance
The Tisza Party cannot and does not want to stay out of the EPP strategy aimed at abolishing veto rights and turning the European Union into a military alliance, Hungary's Prime Minister pointed out.
Last Words of a Forcibly Conscripted Man to His Mother: “Mom, I Do Not Know When I Can Call You...”
Tragic details have emerged about the death of a Hungarian man.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!