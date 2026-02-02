PM Orban: February Brings Higher Pay, Pensions, and Family Support

"We planned it, we committed ourselves to doing it, and we delivered it. February is the month when it is worth waiting for the postman and bank notifications," Viktor Orban highlighted on his social media page.

The 13th-month pension and the first installment of the 14th-month pension are coming (Photo: MTI)

"The minimum wage increased by 11 percent is arriving. Pensioners will receive the 13th-month pension and the first installment of the 14th-month pension. Mothers under 40 with two children will receive their salaries exempted from income tax for the first time. A doubled family tax allowance is coming,"

the Prime Minister listed.

"How is all this possible? First step: do not send your money to Ukraine. Second step: keep it that way. For this, one thing is needed: Fidesz, the safe choice," the Prime Minister emphasized.