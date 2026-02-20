Prime Minister Orban Viktor delivered a speech in Washington at the inaugural session of the Board of Peace. Hungary is taking part in the work of the body created at the initiative of Donald Trump as a founding member, which analysts say signals Hungary’s strengthened international position. Hungarian–American relations have visibly intensified in recent times, therefore the Hungarian Prime Minister’s address drew significant attention.
PM Orban Delivers Address in Washington – Full Speech on Video
Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington. His remarks received special attention, as Hungary participates in the body as a founding member and Hungarian–American relations have significantly strengthened in recent time under President Donald Trump. Magyar Nemzet presents PM Orban’s remarks on video.
In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Hungarian people to Donald Trump for his efforts exerted so far in the interest of peace, and emphasized that the Russia–Ukraine war would have been inconceivable under a Trump administration. PM Orban also highlighted that Hungary is the only country in the European Union represented at the highest level in the Board of Peace as a founding member.
President Trump’s return to office offers a great opportunity to multiply efforts aimed at achieving peace not only in Gaza but also in Ukraine. In Europe we clearly understand that the security situation in the Middle East, and especially in Gaza, has a significant impact on Europe’s security,
PM Orban stressed.
The Prime Minister also said that in recent decades international organizations have not been able to fulfill their role in preserving peace and stability across the world, and that new initiatives are now necessary. He added that serious consultations are underway in Europe about the future role of the Board of Peace.
We are convinced that President Trump’s initiative to establish the Board of Peace is a step in the right direction. Mr. President, we are proud to be among the founding members and we are pleased to be in such excellent group. Thank you very much,
PM Orban concluded is remarks.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
