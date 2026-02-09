Peter Szijjarto Reveals When Paks II Investment Will Be Completed + Video

In the interview with RTL, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto spoke in detail about the current status of the Paks II investment, highlighting that the first concrete was poured at the site in the second half of last week. This milestone means that, under the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the project is now officially classified as a nuclear power plant under construction.
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that since 2022, when he assumed oversight of the project, numerous hurdles have had to be cleared. He pointed out that many actors had interests opposed to the project and sought to hinder it. He mentioned U.S. sanctions introduced by the Biden administration, which were later lifted following consultations with Donald Trump, as well as sanction initiatives from Brussels that were successfully blocked by a Hungarian veto.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!