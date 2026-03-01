IránOrbán BalázsenergiaMagyarország
Balazs Orban: Iranian Conflict Poses an Indirect Threat to Hungary

The Iranian–Israeli–American conflict carries indirect risks for Hungary, Balazs Orban wrote on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister's Political Director emphasized that in this dangerous situation Hungary’s energy security must not be put at risk. He described calls to break away from cheap Russian energy as multiply irresponsible, as advocated by Zelensky, Brussels, and the Tisza Party.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 01. 13:43
Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM's Political Director (Photo: MTI)
In his post, Balazs Orban pointed out that due to the conflict in the Middle East, the terror threat level across Europe has once again increased, as has been seen during previous crises. This poses an especially heightened danger in countries with high migrant populations, he said. 

Orbán Balázs: Az iráni konfliktus közvetett veszélyt jelent Magyarországra (Fotó: Bús Csaba / MTI Fotószerkesztõség)
Balazs Orban: The Iranian conflict poses an indirect threat to Hungary (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)

He added that Hungary is in a more favorable position, but in light of the current situation the terror threat alert level has been raised by one degree.

According to the Prime Minister's Political Director, the Iranian conflict could also lead to rising prices on energy markets, particularly through an increase in global oil prices. He stressed that in this dangerous situation Hungary’s energy security must not be put at risk.

 

In his post, Balazs Orban also criticized positions urging a break with cheap Russian energy. He described it as multiply irresponsible that, in his words, Zelensky, Brussels, and the Tisza Party are demanding that Europe cut itself off from Russian energy sources.

He stressed that for Hungary supply security and low energy prices are the primary aspects, and therefore Ukraine's oil blockade will be broken.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM's Political Director (Photo: MTI)

 

