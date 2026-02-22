PM Orban Summons Two Key Ministers on Sunday

"Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, has convened the Energy Security Council in light of recent developments in energy policy," the Government Information Center announced. According to the statement, the most important topic of the meeting was coordinating the necessary steps in response to Ukraine's energy blackmail.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Minister of Energy Csaba Lantos,

alongside Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, Marcell Biro, the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor, Ferenc Szarvas, CEO of Mavir Zrt., Zsolt Hernadi, Chairman-CEO of Mol, Karoly Matrai, CEO of MVM Zrt., and Janos Mate, State Secretary heading the Prime Minister’s Program Office.

PM Orban to Make Announcement Following Energy Security Council Meeting

It appears that the consultation has since concluded. Viktor Orban shared a photo on his social media page indicating that a video message has already been recorded and will be published shortly. "Today I convened the Energy Security Council to review the steps necessary to address Ukraine's energy blackmail. Announcement shortly!” PM Orban wrote.