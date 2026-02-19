egyesült államokorbán viktorwashington
PM Orban: We’ll Get the Job Done and Head Home

While Washington may be an appealing destination, Prime Minister Viktor Orban made clear that this trip is strictly business. The Hungarian delegation, led by PM Orban, will spend just 38 hours in the U.S. capital before returning home to meet pressing domestic obligations.

2026. 02. 19. 12:08
“It’s almost four in the afternoon now. We land at six Friday morning. We’ll spend barely thirty-eight hours in Washington. Some people would think twice about a quick trip to Lake Balaton - whether it is worth it for that amount of time.” The remark was addressed to PM Orban in a video ahead of his departure.

Orbán Viktor a Béketanács alakuló ülésére utazik Washingtonba
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban travels to Washington for the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Yes, and they’re right,

the prime minister responded.

But you don’t always get to choose. This is how it is. There’s a campaign underway at home. On Saturday I need to be in Bekescsaba. Friday morning I already have an airport development meeting and a cornerstone-laying ceremony. We’ve got work to do. There’s no extra time,

 he explained. PM Orban is traveling to Washington to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace.

“Washington isn’t a bad place. You could easily spend a few days there. But that’s not in the cards this time—maybe another time. For now, we’ll get the job done and come home,” PM Orban said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

