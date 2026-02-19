PM Orban: We’ll Get the Job Done and Head Home

“It’s almost four in the afternoon now. We land at six Friday morning. We’ll spend barely thirty-eight hours in Washington. Some people would think twice about a quick trip to Lake Balaton - whether it is worth it for that amount of time.” The remark was addressed to PM Orban in a video ahead of his departure.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban travels to Washington for the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Yes, and they’re right,

the prime minister responded.

But you don’t always get to choose. This is how it is. There’s a campaign underway at home. On Saturday I need to be in Bekescsaba. Friday morning I already have an airport development meeting and a cornerstone-laying ceremony. We’ve got work to do. There’s no extra time,

he explained. PM Orban is traveling to Washington to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace.

“Washington isn’t a bad place. You could easily spend a few days there. But that’s not in the cards this time—maybe another time. For now, we’ll get the job done and come home,” PM Orban said.

