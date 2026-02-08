nézőpont intézetDPKOrbán Viktormagyar péterboros bánk levente
magyar

Senior Analyst: Digital Civic Circles Prove Life Exists Beyond Budapest

Hungary's political landscape continues to be divided along two worldviews: the national conservative camp and the leftist-liberal camp differ sharply in how they view the country as a whole, pointed out Bank Levente Boros, Director of Political Analysis at the Nezopont Institute. While the leftist-liberal side has, since the change of regime, typically represented a Budapest-focused way of thinking, for the national side rural areas are just as important parts of Hungary as the capital.

Gábor Márton
2026. 02. 08. 16:24
Anti war rally in Szombathely (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
This is demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds by the governing parties’ policies. Rural development programs, as well as the anti-war rallies and Digital Civic Circles in the countryside, all send the same message: Hungary does not consist of Budapest alone, as pointed out by Bank Levente Boros.

DPK Szombathely Fidesz kampány
Anti-war rally in Szombathely (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The fact that these events are being organized one after another in county seats and regional centers is clear proof that the governing parties are present in the everyday life of rural Hungary,

he stressed. According to the analyst, the Digital Civic Circles  carry not only political significance but also serious psychological importance. These communities strengthen rural Hungary and revive the idea of community building that Hungary's Prime Minister articulated in the early 2000s with the original civic circles.

This is a community organized not against something, but for something: for the functioning of Hungary, for increasing resilience, and for preserving social solidarity,

he said. Bank Levente Boros emphasized that although online organizing is important and has developed significantly in recent years, personal encounters are irreplaceable, especially for conservative communities. Events organized by rural Digital Civic Circles do not only address residents of a given town, but attract like-minded people from across an entire county and even the wider region.

By contrast, the analyst said, for months Peter Magyar has primarily been trying to "win the day" in the online space with various announcements, while personal presence has increasingly been pushed into the background.

It is like someone shouting in a cave: there is a loud echo, but no real community experience,

he remarked. He added that Peter Magyar is visibly trying to copy the Prime Minister’s political methods, but has failed both in terms of rural presence and mobilization.

The events organized by Peter Magyar in parallel with the anti-war rallies not only fell short in terms of numbers, but also in atmosphere and message, recalled the Director of Political Analysis from the Nezopont Institute. 

While pro-government events are characterized by a positive community experience organized for Hungary, gatherings held by Peter Magyar were often aggressive, negative in tone, and attracted fewer and fewer people,

he said. Bank Levente Boros took the view that it is no coincidence that Peter Magyar eventually retreated back to Budapest, as his tour of the countryside failed to deliver the expected political breakthrough. Similar strategies have previously been used by other opposition parties, attempting to replace genuine personal political presence with statements aimed at a handful of cameras or journalists, with little success. 

The analyst believes that during campaigns, the atmosphere of events can be decisive.

People are looking for security and predictability. With the governing parties, they know what to expect when it comes to war, migration, or the representation of Hungarian interests. This certainty, based on experience, is also reflected in the atmosphere of the events,

he emphasized. By contrast, in his view, the politics of the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar are built primarily on negative messages, which do not provide an answer as to what kind of future they would offer the country.

Cover photo: Anti war rally in Szombathely (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
