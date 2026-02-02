State Secretary: Christianity Can Provide Answers to Lack of Peace

“The world is full of half-truths, lack of peace, and slander. We can give answers to these through Christianity, whether in terms of peace or in proclaiming truth,” said Miklos Soltesz, State Secretary for Relations with the Church and Ethnic Communities at the Prime Minister’s Office, on Sunday in Miskolc at the ceremony marking the reopening of Hejocsaba's renovated Reformed church.

Katalin Csobor, MP for Fidesz, delivers a speech at the inauguration of Hejocsaba's renovated Reformed church in Miskolc on February 1, 2026. The church tower was renovated at a cost of nearly 100 million forints, with 80 million forints provided by the government. (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)

Miklos Soltesz added that this is why it is essential for churches to receive all the support they need. Speaking to journalists, the State Secretary said that

in Miskolc alone, 20 churches as well as 10 church-run kindergartens and schools have been renovated or built.

“This is where peace, truth, and calm come from. This is where the serenity comes from that humanity, and we Hungarians as well, need so much,” the State Secretary said.

Miklos Soltesz noted that the church tower had been on the verge of collapse. He expressed his gratitude to the local congregation and community, as well as to Katalin Csobor, Fidesz's MP for the region, who, he said, had carried out outstanding work.

The State Secretary pointed out that in addition to the Reformed Church in Hejocsaba, a Reformed kindergarten had previously been built nearby.

Such institutions do not only serve children belonging to the Reformed or Catholic church, but welcome everyone. This is why their development and construction are so important,

he emphasized,

Miklos Soltesz said that since 2010, 3,800 churches have been renovated across the Carpathian Basin in cooperation with churches and local communities, and 200 new churches have also been built. He stressed that

this way of thinking “goes against the insane process” seen in Northern and Western Europe, where churches are being turned into nightclubs, entertainment venues, climbing walls, and in some cases, mosques.

“This also shows the condition in some parts of Europe. They are unable to present any real resistance either to the wildly liberal dictatorship or to the advance of Islam,” he said.