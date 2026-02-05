Tarr Admits Tisza Campaign Is Modeled on “the Ukrainian Way” + Video

According to the online footage from the Etyek forum, Tarr said the election campaign should be organized in the same fashion Ukraine’s initial military operation against Russia was directed by foreign advisers. Ellenpont had downloaded the video, before the Tisza Party scrubbed it from the internet.
In the video, the Tisza Party’s second-in-command at one point praised the Ukrainian army for preventing Russian forces from capturing Kyiv within days and for successfully protecting President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Tarr, this was primarily due to the preparation provided by foreign—mainly American—advisers.
He added that
the Tisza Party must prepare for the election and the period afterward in the same way the Ukrainians prepared for a military operation. Tarr acknowledged that the party has access to similar advisers who are ready for “deployment” in preparing for and carrying out political change.
Ellenpont quoted what it described as shocking statements by Peter Magyar’s party vice president.
We will bring about change, and we will do it. That means creating this change peacefully, with peaceful tools—but it must be organized with the same thoroughness as a military operation, not just in its fervor, but in its organization,
Tarr said.
He then offered a concrete example:
To give a specific, current example: the fact that the Ukrainian army did not collapse in the first days of the Russian invasion was due to the incredibly serious strategic and tactical preparation they received from Western—primarily American—military minds. They worked within a system that allowed them, despite being fewer in number and less well-armed, to use a completely different tactic to effectively prevent Kyiv from being taken on the first day and to protect Zelensky.
He also spoke of experts “ready for deployment” during the election campaign.
We are preparing for nothing less than winning the election despite all expectations to the contrary, and then building a successful Hungary. We can only do this if we prepare systematically—meaning there are experts who stand ready to be deployed, partly in preparing the change and partly in carrying it out,
Tarr said.
