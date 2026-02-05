UkrajnaTarr ZoltánEllenpontháborúMagyar Péter
Tarr Admits Tisza Campaign Is Modeled on “the Ukrainian Way” + Video

At the now-infamous forum in Etyek, a key ally of Peter Magyar openly praised the capabilities of the Ukrainian military and Western military advisers. “The election campaign must be organized the way foreign advisers organized the Ukrainians’ first operation against the Russians,” Zoltan Tarr said. The recording of the meeting was later removed from the internet by the Tisza Party, but has since been made public by the Ellenpont outlet. The Tisza vice president’s revealing remarks reinforce the view that party chief Peter Magyar is unable to say no to Brussels—even when it comes to war plans.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 05. 14:57
According to the online footage from the Etyek forum, Tarr said the election campaign should be organized in the same fashion Ukraine’s initial military operation against Russia was directed by foreign advisers. Ellenpont had downloaded the video, before the Tisza Party scrubbed it from the internet. 

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi  (Source: Ellenpont)

In the video, the Tisza Party’s second-in-command at one point praised the Ukrainian army for preventing Russian forces from capturing Kyiv within days and for successfully protecting President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Tarr, this was primarily due to the preparation provided by foreign—mainly American—advisers.

He added that 

the Tisza Party must prepare for the election and the period afterward in the same way the Ukrainians prepared for a military operation. Tarr acknowledged that the party has access to similar advisers who are ready for “deployment” in preparing for and carrying out political change.

Ellenpont quoted what it described as shocking statements by Peter Magyar’s party vice president.

We will bring about change, and we will do it. That means creating this change peacefully, with peaceful tools—but it must be organized with the same thoroughness as a military operation, not just in its fervor, but in its organization,

Tarr said.

He then offered a concrete example:

To give a specific, current example: the fact that the Ukrainian army did not collapse in the first days of the Russian invasion was due to the incredibly serious strategic and tactical preparation they received from Western—primarily American—military minds. They worked within a system that allowed them, despite being fewer in number and less well-armed, to use a completely different tactic to effectively prevent Kyiv from being taken on the first day and to protect Zelensky.

He also spoke of experts “ready for deployment” during the election campaign.

We are preparing for nothing less than winning the election despite all expectations to the contrary, and then building a successful Hungary. We can only do this if we prepare systematically—meaning there are experts who stand ready to be deployed, partly in preparing the change and partly in carrying it out,

Tarr said.

Regarding the experts Tarr referred to, Ellenpont recalled that as recently as February 2025, at a public forum in Sarospatak, the Tisza vice president said the party was in close contact with the team that drafted the Tusk government’s judicial reform in Poland.

A key player in that effort was the Stefan Batory Foundation, part of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) network, which prepared a constitutional reform package intended as a roadmap for the left-wing government. Two other Polish NGOs—the Akcja Demokracja and the Committee for the Defense of Democracy—also took part in drafting the proposal; both were funded by Action for Democracy during the 2023 campaign.

 

Conscription and War: What Tisza Is Planning

Although Peter Magyar’s party denies supporting the continuation of the Russia–Ukraine war or Ukraine’s accelerated accession, earlier statements by the party leader and its experts suggest the opposite.

Laszlo Keri has argued that the Tisza Party cannot avoid taking a clear position on Ukraine and siding with the war, since “Western countries have already decided this.” Ellenpont was the first to report that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi praised the Paris agreement in which Germany, France, and the United Kingdom agreed to send military units to Ukraine and deploy armed forces in the war-torn country.

“We didn’t abolish conscription, we only suspended it—so if there’s trouble, everyone must be drafted immediately,” the former chief of staff previously said about reinstating mandatory military service.

Even Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar himself—who never openly contradicts Brussels’ pro-war agenda—has resorted to procedural maneuvering by skipping Ukraine-related votes in the European Parliament. For example, he was absent from a pro-Ukraine vote in October 2024, and he was also missing when Tisza lawmakers voted in spring 2025 for a resolution that ran counter to Hungarian national interests.

According to Ellenpont’s summary, Zoltan Tarr’s statements further confirm that Peter Magyar and his party fit squarely into the Western mainstream pushing for the continuation and escalation of the war.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)


