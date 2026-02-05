Regarding the experts Tarr referred to, Ellenpont recalled that as recently as February 2025, at a public forum in Sarospatak, the Tisza vice president said the party was in close contact with the team that drafted the Tusk government’s judicial reform in Poland.

A key player in that effort was the Stefan Batory Foundation, part of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) network, which prepared a constitutional reform package intended as a roadmap for the left-wing government. Two other Polish NGOs—the Akcja Demokracja and the Committee for the Defense of Democracy—also took part in drafting the proposal; both were funded by Action for Democracy during the 2023 campaign.

Conscription and War: What Tisza Is Planning

Although Peter Magyar’s party denies supporting the continuation of the Russia–Ukraine war or Ukraine’s accelerated accession, earlier statements by the party leader and its experts suggest the opposite.

Laszlo Keri has argued that the Tisza Party cannot avoid taking a clear position on Ukraine and siding with the war, since “Western countries have already decided this.” Ellenpont was the first to report that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi praised the Paris agreement in which Germany, France, and the United Kingdom agreed to send military units to Ukraine and deploy armed forces in the war-torn country.

“We didn’t abolish conscription, we only suspended it—so if there’s trouble, everyone must be drafted immediately,” the former chief of staff previously said about reinstating mandatory military service.

Even Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar himself—who never openly contradicts Brussels’ pro-war agenda—has resorted to procedural maneuvering by skipping Ukraine-related votes in the European Parliament. For example, he was absent from a pro-Ukraine vote in October 2024, and he was also missing when Tisza lawmakers voted in spring 2025 for a resolution that ran counter to Hungarian national interests.