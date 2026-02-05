PM Orban: Tisza Would Be Unable to Say No to Brussels

“Don’t fall for Peter Magyar’s fairy tales,” can be heard in the video shared by Viktor Orban.

At Brussels’ request, figures linked to the Tisza Party would scrap the utility cost reductions:

You know, the utility cost cuts are just a sham,

Tisza chief Peter Magyar says in the recording.

They support Ukraine on every front:

Do you support Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union?

Tisza posed the question—and more than half of their supporters answered yes.

They would reintroduce mandatory conscription:

Mandatory military service should be reinstated. If there’s trouble, we draft everyone immediately,

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said at a public forum.

And they have also signed onto the migration pact.

“The Tisza Party is unable to say no to Brussels,” the video concludes.