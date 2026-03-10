Hungary FM: Hungary Brings Back Nearly 1,000 People From Middle East on Rescue Flights

Szijjarto: Evacuation of Hungarians Continues

“So far, we have brought back 989 people from the region on our rescue flights, including 892 Hungarian citizens,” Szijjarto said. “The two most recent flights landed at dawn from Muscat, carrying a total of 180 passengers. We will also operate another rescue flight today, directly from Dubai.”

He added that Hungary has chartered a special aircraft from Flydubai, which will bring 166 passengers back to Hungary.

Later this week, Hungarians stranded in Dubai will once again be offered the opportunity to travel by organized bus to Muscat, the capital of Oman, from where they can be flown home on rescue flights. “At least one such flight will definitely operate, and if there is additional demand during the week, we will launch more rescue flights as well,” the minister added.