According to a statement from the ministry, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said that fighting in the Middle East remains extremely intense. Iran continues to launch heavy missile attacks against Arab countries, and the use of regional airspace remains restricted. At the same time, airlines based in the United Arab Emirates—Flydubai and Emirates—are now operating one daily flight each from Dubai to Budapest, which means Hungarians stranded there once again have the option of returning home on scheduled flights, MTI reports.
Hungary FM: Hungary Brings Back Nearly 1,000 People From Middle East on Rescue Flights
A total of 989 persons, among them 892 Hungarian citizens have already been brought back to Hungary from the Middle East on government-organized rescue flights. Additional aircraft will be dispatched later this week if necessary, Hungary’s foreign minister announced Tuesday in Budapest.
Szijjarto: Evacuation of Hungarians Continues
“So far, we have brought back 989 people from the region on our rescue flights, including 892 Hungarian citizens,” Szijjarto said. “The two most recent flights landed at dawn from Muscat, carrying a total of 180 passengers. We will also operate another rescue flight today, directly from Dubai.”
He added that Hungary has chartered a special aircraft from Flydubai, which will bring 166 passengers back to Hungary.
Later this week, Hungarians stranded in Dubai will once again be offered the opportunity to travel by organized bus to Muscat, the capital of Oman, from where they can be flown home on rescue flights. “At least one such flight will definitely operate, and if there is additional demand during the week, we will launch more rescue flights as well,” the minister added.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto).
