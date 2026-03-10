PM Orban: Hungary Has Significant Fuel Reserves to Tide Us Over

Opposition members of parliament questioned Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Hungarian Parliament—many of them likely for the last time in this format. Responding to a question from MP Gergely Arato, the prime minister remarked that he understands why the politician from the Democratic Coalition (DK) is interested in the future, since he will no longer be in Parliament after the next election. PM Orban suggested that Arato follow future political developments in the assembly from television broadcasts instead. He added that it is also a “fine goal” for a party to run in an election simply to block the formation of governing coalitions.

Arato had asked whether PM Orban would consider forming a coalition with Laszlo Toroczkai’s party, Our Homeland Movement (MHM), after the next election. The prime minister responded that Arato’s political camp had done something similar in 2002 when it formed a coalition with the Alliance of Free Democrats (SZDSZ), thereby preventing Fidesz—which had won the election—from governing.

Victims of Foreign Currency Loans: Courts Must Decide

Daniel Z. Karpat of Jobbik asked about borrowers harmed by foreign-currency loans, describing the issue as unresolved. He suggested freezing collection enforcement procedures and returning responsibility for the matter to the government until the European court provides a solution.

PM Orban recalled that when his government took office in 2010 it inherited more than one million foreign-currency loan holders left dry from previous left-wing governments, about 90 percent of these debts were denominated in Swiss francs.

The government," PM Orban said, "had done everything possible—pushing the boundaries of constitutionality—to resolve the matter. From this point on, however, the interests of borrowers must be represented by the courts.

He also made clear that he would not support any proposal that would return the issue to direct government control.

“This Is Why It’s Good That MHM Will Not Govern”

Responding to a question from the Our Homeland Movement President Laszlo Toroczkai on the collections authority abuses, PM Orban said that those responsible for abuses had already been detained by law enforcement authorities and that the matter is now before the courts. The government, he said, will not interfere in judicial proceedings but will provide all necessary assistance.