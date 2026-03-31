PM Orban: "We Are the Celebrants, They Are the Spoilers. We Do Not Believe in Spoiling, Celebration Is Always Stronger"

Two weeks before the parliamentary elections, Viktor Orban addressed a public forum in Szolnok on Monday.

I have come here to ask you to vote for Attila Berko on April 12,

Viktor Orban said, adding that whoever wins this district wins the election. “It is difficult to win here, but if Fidesz wins here, a two-thirds majority will be within reach.”

“I would like to tell the mayor that I was a citizen of Szolnok before him,” the prime minister remarked in response to earlier comments by the city’s mayor.

There is only one party in Hungary capable of guaranteeing the country’s security, and that is Fidesz,

the prime minister stressed.

Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

“Our shared passion is Hungary,” the prime minister said. He noted that alongside government supporters, many undecided voters and also supporters of the Tisza Party were present. “A country can only be built on love and unity, not on hatred,” he emphasized.

We are the hosts, they are the party crashers. We do not believe in spoiling because celebration is always stronger than spoiling,

PM Orban emphasized.

Viktor Orban called on those present to renew the anti-war alliance formed with the government in 2022.

The past four years have been unfair, as we had to manage crises that we did not cause,

he said, adding that the government nevertheless has significant achievements to show, including the restoration of the 13th-month pension and the start of introducing a 14th-month pension payment.

“While the war blocked the economy, we created Europe’s most favorable housing system. In Hungary, it is the easiest to purchase a home,” he said.

It is better to live from work than from welfare, which is why the government has built a work-based society.

Five million people will be working in Hungary, and the average income will reach one million forints by the end of the next cycle if Fidesz wins the election,

Viktor Orban declared. He added that a record had also been achieved with the introduction of lifetime tax exemption for mothers. “If there are children, there is a future; if there are no children, there is no future,” he stressed.