Rendkívüli

Kiszivárogtak a Medián valódi számai: ők is kényelmes fideszes többségre számítanak

Védett ár

Ennyivel olcsóbb! 95-ös benzin piaci ár: 689,8 Ft, védett ár: 595 Ft, eltérés: -94,8 Ft / Gázolaj piaci ár: 784 Ft, védett ár: 615 Ft, eltérés: -169 Ft

Békemenetminiszterelnökszolnokorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: "We Are the Celebrants, They Are the Spoilers. We Do Not Believe in Spoiling, Celebration Is Always Stronger"

”The war is a pretext for Kyiv and Brussels to take money from Hungary. They want to push us into the war so that Hungary also finances Ukraine and the war. It has been proven that Kyiv, Brussels, and the Tisza Party share a plan to cut us off from cheap Russian energy, which would lead to abolishing utility price cuts and cost every family a month’s worth of income. We will not allow this to happen. Saying no requires national unity. We know that a country can be built on unity and love, not on anger and resentment. We are the celebrants, they are the spoilers. We do not believe in spoiling, because celebration is always stronger than spoiling. In 13 days, Fidesz is the safe choice," Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 31. 15:10
Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continued in Szolnok ( Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continued in Szolnok ( Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

 

Two weeks before the parliamentary elections, Viktor Orban addressed a public forum in Szolnok on Monday.

I have come here to ask you to vote for Attila Berko on April 12,

Viktor Orban said, adding that whoever wins this district wins the election. “It is difficult to win here, but if Fidesz wins here, a two-thirds majority will be within reach.”

“I would like to tell the mayor that I was a citizen of Szolnok before him,” the prime minister remarked in response to earlier comments by the city’s mayor.

There is only one party in Hungary capable of guaranteeing the country’s security, and that is Fidesz,

the prime minister stressed.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Szolnok kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

“Our shared passion is Hungary,” the prime minister said. He noted that alongside government supporters, many undecided voters and also supporters of the Tisza Party were present. “A country can only be built on love and unity, not on hatred,” he emphasized.

We are the hosts, they are the party crashers. We do not believe in spoiling because celebration is always stronger than spoiling,

PM Orban emphasized.

Viktor Orban called on those present to renew the anti-war alliance formed with the government in 2022.

The past four years have been unfair, as we had to manage crises that we did not cause,

he said, adding that the government nevertheless has significant achievements to show, including the restoration of the 13th-month pension and the start of introducing a 14th-month pension payment.

“While the war blocked the economy, we created Europe’s most favorable housing system. In Hungary, it is the easiest to purchase a home,” he said.

It is better to live from work than from welfare, which is why the government has built a work-based society.

Five million people will be working in Hungary, and the average income will reach one million forints by the end of the next cycle if Fidesz wins the election,

Viktor Orban declared. He added that a record had also been achieved with the introduction of lifetime tax exemption for mothers. “If there are children, there is a future; if there are no children, there is no future,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the election is also about whether Hungarians will allow themselves to be fleeced. He identified three sources of this threat: First, Hungary’s money would be taken to finance the war, as the European Union plans to fund it through loans that member states would repay, since Ukraine would not be able to. Second, through the Tisza Party, Brussels aims to eliminate utility price caps by cutting Hungary off from cheap energy, which would cost every family a month’s income. Third, there are plans to remove the government’s ability to redirect funds from large corporations to support families.

his election is about our future, about the war, and about the money of every Hungarian,

Viktor Orban said, adding that while no Hungarian wants war, the country must be able to say no.

The war is a pretext for Kyiv and Brussels to take money from Hungary. They want to push us into the war so that Hungary also finances Ukraine and the war. It has been proven that Kyiv, Brussels, and the Tisza Party share a plan to cut us off from cheap Russian energy, which would lead to abolishing utility price cuts and cost every family a month’s worth of income. We will not allow this to happen. Saying no requires national unity. We know that a country can be built on unity and love, not on anger and resentment. We are the celebrants, they are the spoilers. We do not believe in spoiling, because celebration is always stronger than spoiling. In 13 days, Fidesz is the safe choice,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

“Without national unity, it is not possible to stay out of the war. That is why we need to secure at least three million votes,” the prime minister said, adding that apart from himself and the Fidesz–KDNP alliance, he sees no political force capable of keeping Hungary out of the war.

He urged attendees to speak with friends and acquaintances and explain that only Fidesz can say no to being dragged into the war.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Szolnok kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

Before the prime minister’s speech, pro-government supporters staged a local Peace March.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Szolnok kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

“On March 4, the Tisza Party also held a rally in this square. If they said there were many, then today there are many more of us,” said Attila Berko, the Fidesz-KDNP parliamentary candidate in the constituency, and then added: “We cannot give this district to anyone but Fidesz.”

We are once again facing a new challenge. This time it is not the Tisza River, but Ukraine and Brussels that pose the challenge. We must protect our families and our values from them,

he said. 

"We must be proud of our achievements: that there are no migrants here, that utility costs are low, that families have grown stronger, and that we have built a work-based society. We must also protect our children from gender propaganda,” Attila Berko said. "Let us show that our strength lies in love and unity, let us say no to violence," he added.

He noted that since June 2024, voters have seen what it means to replace certainty with uncertainty. "This experience is now an advantage. Long, persistent work means peace, which is why Fidesz is the safe choice on April 12," he said, emphasizing that  Viktor Orban is the main guarantee for both Europe and the nation, and “people like Zelensky cannot stop him.”

No one else should tell us what to do,

he stressed.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Szolnok kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

At the event, Janos Pocs, another local Fidesz–KDNP candidate, said that voters face two paths represented by two individuals:

one who has proven himself over 16 years and supported Hungarians even in the most difficult times.

“Since 2010, in every crisis it has been Viktor Orban who was there when needed,” he said.

“One man has already proven himself, we know him very well. And here is the other, who is trying to imitate Viktor Orban,” he added, referring to Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, whom he accused of seeking revenge against pro-government voters.

Voters must choose between these two paths,

Janos Pocs said, adding that 

Hungary’s prime minister is not only good at his job but also a good person.

 

Orbán Viktor országjárás Szolnok kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

As is known, Viktor Orban's nationwide tour kicked off  two weeks ago in Kaposvar, followed by visits to Eger  and Dunaujvaros. The campaign tour moved on to Szentendre and Miskolc, followed by Hodmezovasarhely. Last week, the prime minister was on the move again, meeting with voters in Kecskemet, Nagykanizsa, Esztergom, and Torokszentmiklos. Last Friday, he visited both Veszprem and Gyor, moving on to Pecel, and Bekescsaba on Saturday and Sunday.

Following Szolnok, the prime minister’s next stops include:

  • March 31 – Ocsa,
  • April 1 – Szentes,
  • April 2 – Szombathely.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continued in Szolnok (Photo: Uj Neplap/Balazs Nagy)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Napok hordaléka

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Az én hordalékom mindössze két nap termése. És elborzasztó, mint egy mérgező szeméthegy.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu