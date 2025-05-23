Viktor Orban emphasized that in the current global economic environment and the multitude of challenges, the stability of Hungarian-Chinese relations has become increasingly important.
PM Orban Welcomes Chinese Delegate in the Spirit of Connectivity
On Friday morning, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in Budapest with Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party — the Prime Minister’s Press Office informed Hungarian news agency MTI. According to PM Orban, enhancing connectivity serves to strengthen Europe's competitiveness.
Hungary’s position is that Europe’s competitiveness is better served by cooperation with China and by strengthening connectivity — not by the artificial separation of East and West,
Orban stressed.
In 2024, China was Hungary’s most significant investor in terms of total investment volume. Major Chinese companies such as CATL, Semcorp, EVE Power, and Sunwoda operate in Hungary, contributing substantially to the country's economic performance. Magyar Nemzet had reported earlier, that the prime minister had hosted a world-renowned Chinese professor in Budapest.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (Photo: MTI)
Soros’s Man in Berlin Leads Push for Brussels Retaliation Over Hungary’s Transparency Law
Hungary's transparency law has triggered calls for further punitive actions against the country and suspension of EU funds.
PM Orban Holds Talks with President Vucic in Neighboring Serbia
Viktor Orban traveled to Serbia.
Hungary FM: Off to Belgrade!
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also heading to Serbia for an official visit.
Brussels Bent On Stripping Hungary of Its Voting Rights
The Council of the European Union will discuss whether to strip Hungary of its voting rights.
