PM Orban Welcomes Chinese Delegate in the Spirit of Connectivity

On Friday morning, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in Budapest with Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party — the Prime Minister’s Press Office informed Hungarian news agency MTI. According to PM Orban, enhancing connectivity serves to strengthen Europe's competitiveness.

2025. 05. 23. 15:14
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (Photo: MTI)
Viktor Orban emphasized that in the current global economic environment and the multitude of challenges, the stability of Hungarian-Chinese relations has become increasingly important.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban meeting with Chen Wenqing in Budapest on May 23, 2025 (Photo: Vivien Cher Benko / Source: MTI/MTVA)

Hungary’s position is that Europe’s competitiveness is better served by cooperation with China and by strengthening connectivity — not by the artificial separation of East and West,

Orban stressed.

In 2024, China was Hungary’s most significant investor in terms of total investment volume. Major Chinese companies such as CATL, Semcorp, EVE Power, and Sunwoda operate in Hungary, contributing substantially to the country's economic performance. Magyar Nemzet had reported earlier, that the prime minister had hosted a world-renowned Chinese professor in Budapest.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (Photo: MTI)

