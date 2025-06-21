Peter Szijjarto was asked about why Europe is afraid that Russia might stage an attack against NATO.
Hungary FM States Whether There Is Reason to Fear Russia
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, there is no real basis for the Western fear that Russia would attack NATO. Peter Szijjarto made it clear that he does not consider Russia a threat—neither to Hungary nor to Europe.
In response, the foreign minister gave a straightforward answer:
I don’t know why they think that, I can only speak for myself. I do not consider Russia a threat to Hungary’s security, and I do not consider Russia a threat to European security either. That is my position.
Szijjarto has repeatedly emphasized Hungary’s pro-peace stance regarding the war in Ukraine, and he has rejected any efforts that would further escalate tensions in Europe.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
