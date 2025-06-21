OroszországNATOSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM States Whether There Is Reason to Fear Russia

According to the Hungarian foreign minister, there is no real basis for the Western fear that Russia would attack NATO. Peter Szijjarto made it clear that he does not consider Russia a threat—neither to Hungary nor to Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 21. 12:39
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto was asked about why Europe is afraid that Russia might stage an attack against NATO.

Szijjártó Péter szerint most nem az oroszoktól kell félni
According to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, it is not the Russians we should be fearing now (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Szijjarto: It's Not the Russians We Should Be Fearing Now

In response, the foreign minister gave a straightforward answer:

I don’t know why they think that, I can only speak for myself. I do not consider Russia a threat to Hungary’s security, and I do not consider Russia a threat to European security either. That is my position.

Szijjarto has repeatedly emphasized Hungary’s pro-peace stance regarding the war in Ukraine, and he has rejected any efforts that would further escalate tensions in Europe.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekcsőd

KaróGeri és Peti cézár: a gőg bajnokai

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Hiába a feltétlen médiatámogatás, amilyen gyors volt a felemelkedésük, olyan gyors lesz a bukásuk is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu