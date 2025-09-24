Rendkívüli

Sem kiskorúak, sem miniszterek nem érintettek – nyilvános a Szőlő utcai ügy teljes jelentése

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Opposes Nuclear Proliferation

Hungary’s position is clear: our country does not support expanding the number of states possessing nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 24. 15:25
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
Hungary’s stance is unambiguous: we do not want to see an increase in the number of countries with nuclear weapons,

the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade posted.

Szijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with his Iranian counterpart. (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Peter Szijjarto said he told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that 

Hungary continues to favor diplomatic solutions instead of proliferation. We would like to see a restoration of the earlier nuclear arms deal. At this juncture, that would greatly contribute to security in the world,

he added.

International Oversight Needed

FM Szijjarto stressed that Iran’s nuclear program should remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) based on the earlier international agreement. Hungary’s goal is to restore the previous, more peaceful situation—where the IAEA had full access to information about Iran’s nuclear activities.

Diplomacy, Not Armament

The politician underlined that Hungary remains committed to diplomacy rather than weapons buildup.

A restoration of the previous nuclear deal would boost global security,

he reiterated.

Mr. Szijjarto also recalled that this year marks exactly one hundred years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Iran, which he considers an important basis for dialogue between the two nations even in the current situation.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

