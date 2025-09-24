FM Szijjarto: Hungary Opposes Nuclear Proliferation

Hungary’s stance is unambiguous: we do not want to see an increase in the number of countries with nuclear weapons,
the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade posted.
Peter Szijjarto said he told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that
Hungary continues to favor diplomatic solutions instead of proliferation. We would like to see a restoration of the earlier nuclear arms deal. At this juncture, that would greatly contribute to security in the world,
he added.
International Oversight Needed
FM Szijjarto stressed that Iran’s nuclear program should remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) based on the earlier international agreement. Hungary’s goal is to restore the previous, more peaceful situation—where the IAEA had full access to information about Iran’s nuclear activities.