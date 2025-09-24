Hungary FM: East–West Cooperation Is Key

Szijjarto emphasized that civilized cooperation between East and West would significantly improve the global security situation, particularly in Central Europe.

We Hungarians strive to set a good example. In recent years, Hungary has become a meeting point between East and West. Based on our strategy of so-called economic neutrality, we provide a safe and stable environment necessary for cooperation between Eastern and Western economies,

he said.

As an example, he pointed out that Hungary is one of only three countries in the world where all three premium German carmakers operate factories. As a result, the three largest Chinese electric battery producers have also established operations in Hungary.

He also highlighted that while the main contractor for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant is a Russian company, German and French firms are also involved in the project.

In Hungary, the highly successful German–Chinese cooperation in the automotive industry, and the equally successful Russian–German–French cooperation in the nuclear sector, clearly show that civilized East–West cooperation brings enormous advantages and enormous opportunities,

he underlined.