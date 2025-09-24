Rendkívüli

Sem kiskorúakról, sem pedofil politikusokról nincs szó a Szőlő utcai javítóintézet igazgatója elleni nyomozásban

keletSzijjártó PéterMagyarország
magyar

Hungary FM: East–West Cooperation Is Key

Hungary will always advocate for East–West cooperation, as the country's example clearly shows the enormous advantages and opportunities that come with it, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Tuesday local time in New York.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 24. 12:36
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister Peter Szijjarto, at a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, stressed that humanity is currently in an age of danger, the most tense period in world politics since the Cold War, and the ongoing conflicts are unfortunately all pointing toward a renewed division into blocs. He explained that Hungary had suffered heavily in the past from the blocification of the world, and therefore the national interest lies instead in returning to a world order based on connectivity. For this, global cooperation must once again rest on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Szijjártó Péter (Fotó: SELCUK ACAR / ANADOLU)
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Anadolu)

Szijjarto emphasized that civilized cooperation between East and West would significantly improve the global security situation, particularly in Central Europe.

We Hungarians strive to set a good example. In recent years, Hungary has become a meeting point between East and West. Based on our strategy of so-called economic neutrality, we provide a safe and stable environment necessary for cooperation between Eastern and Western economies,

he said.

As an example, he pointed out that Hungary is one of only three countries in the world where all three premium German carmakers operate factories. As a result, the three largest Chinese electric battery producers have also established operations in Hungary.

He also highlighted that while the main contractor for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant is a Russian company, German and French firms are also involved in the project.

In Hungary, the highly successful German–Chinese cooperation in the automotive industry, and the equally successful Russian–German–French cooperation in the nuclear sector, clearly show that civilized East–West cooperation brings enormous advantages and enormous opportunities,

he underlined.

Therefore, Hungary will always advocate for East–West cooperation and connectivity. We will always advocate for common sense as the basis of international cooperation, and we will always oppose artificial barriers placed in the way of global cooperation,

he concluded.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister is currently in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekgazember

„Rejtett fény ragyog a dolgok mélyén”

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ez, ami most a szemünk előtt kibontakozik, a legundorítóbb, leggátlástalanabb államellenes összeesküvés, amihez hasonlót sem láttunk a rendszerváltás óta.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu