Hungary FM Urges Joint Efforts with Japan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade visited Tokyo on Wednesday, where he emphasized the friendly nature of Hungary–Japan relations. In his speech, Peter Szijjarto highlighted the importance of cooperation in environmental protection and reducing harmful emissions. During the visit, the Hungarian minister also presented a domestically developed smart bench to the leadership of the Japanese capital.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 09. 17. 16:39
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
Hungary and Japan can join forces in the field of environmental protection, Peter Szijjarto declared in Tokyo. At the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office, he handed over a Hungarian-made Kuube smart bench, underscoring that although Hungary is nearly nine thousand kilometers away from Japan, distance does not matter when there is friendship between the two nations.

Tokióban Szijjártó Péter a magyar–japán barátságot méltatta, és a fenntartható jövő érdekében közös erőfeszítéseket sürgetett egy magyar fejlesztés bemutatásával.
In Tokyo, Szijjártó praised Hungarian–Japanese friendship and called for joint efforts toward a sustainable future, using the presentation of a Hungarian innovation to illustrate his point.(Photo: MTI/Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry)

Between Japan and Hungary, between Tokyo and Budapest, there is true friendship. The relationship has always been characterized by mutual respect,

he said.

Szijjarto on Japan–Hungary Cooperation

The minister stressed that Hungary has always valued Japan’s leading role in transforming the global economy through high-tech innovation.

Today, this dialogue based on mutual respect meets high technology,

he added.

The innovative, solar-powered smart bench produced by Kuube is, according to Mr Szijjarto, a prime example of Hungarian engineering excellence, operating in a fully self-sustaining way.

The way this smart bench operates perfectly aligns with Tokyo’s zero-emission strategy,

he said, welcoming the ambitious goal of the Japanese capital to reduce harmful emissions to zero by 2050. The foreign minister emphasized that by handing over the smart bench, Hungary and Japan are symbolically linking their efforts in favor of sustainability.

By presenting this bench today, we are joining our efforts to find sustainable solutions that will allow the functioning of major cities to protect our environment,

Hungary's Foreign Minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

