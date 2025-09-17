Hungary FM Urges Joint Efforts with Japan

Between Japan and Hungary, between Tokyo and Budapest, there is true friendship. The relationship has always been characterized by mutual respect,

he said.

Szijjarto on Japan–Hungary Cooperation

The minister stressed that Hungary has always valued Japan’s leading role in transforming the global economy through high-tech innovation.

Today, this dialogue based on mutual respect meets high technology,

he added.

The innovative, solar-powered smart bench produced by Kuube is, according to Mr Szijjarto, a prime example of Hungarian engineering excellence, operating in a fully self-sustaining way.

The way this smart bench operates perfectly aligns with Tokyo’s zero-emission strategy,

he said, welcoming the ambitious goal of the Japanese capital to reduce harmful emissions to zero by 2050. The foreign minister emphasized that by handing over the smart bench, Hungary and Japan are symbolically linking their efforts in favor of sustainability.

By presenting this bench today, we are joining our efforts to find sustainable solutions that will allow the functioning of major cities to protect our environment,

Hungary's Foreign Minister concluded.