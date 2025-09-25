"Kancz Csaba has been exposed, and now he is pretending to be dumb. He asks how he was supposed to know that the money he received came from a front company of British intelligence," wrote Tamas Lanczi on social media. The head of the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty pointed out that Csaba Kancz, who has been spreading disinformation about members of the Hungarian government, was revealed to have received payments from a cover company set up by members of British intelligence, MI6.

Tamas Lanczi recalled that Kancz had already come under the attention of the Sovereignty Protection Office earlier, when he spread the false claim that Hungary had for years been preparing to occupy Transcarpathia. "In May we warned that Kancz is not a simple geopolitical analyst, but someone who is consciously working to cause damage to Hungary,"Tamas Lanczi emphasized. He then underlined:

By now Csaba Kancz has become one of the central disseminators of international disinformation narratives.

He publishes on platforms that give space to distorted interpretations of geopolitical situations, to interpretations that consistently seek to discredit the Hungarian government. Kancz’s posts and public statements regularly aim to morally and politically delegitimize Hungary’s reliability as a NATO ally and its foreign policy positions, Tamas Lanczi highlighted. He added that in August, Kancz published a post suggesting that, with the help of Hungarian collaborators, Western technology and financial infrastructure were being funneled into Russia, circumventing the sanctions.

The statements linked to his name fit neatly into those international pressure campaigns whose goal is not to inform, but to narrow Hungary’s political room for maneuver,

stressed the head of the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty. He concluded by pointing out: "Kancz Csaba knows exactly what he is doing. And everywhere in the world this is called treason."