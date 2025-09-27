Levente Magyar in Paris to Strengthen Hungary–France Relations

Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, held discussions in Paris on Friday about strengthening and deepening the relationship between Hungary and France. In his view, we are facing challenges that can only be addressed through joint efforts.

Levente Magyar says many things connect Hungary and France (Photo: MFA / MTI/MFA)

In a statement, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry reported that the deputy minister said the main purpose of his visit was to strengthen Hungarian–French relations – something that is now urgently needed, as both countries are confronted with challenges that can only be solved with cooperation.

“And in reality, there are far more things that unite us than divide us,” he said, and proceeded to list the three strongest ties between Hungary and France.

The first is a shared commitment to strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities; the second is halting the decline of European competitiveness, particularly through sustainable and efficient energy management; and the third is nuclear energy.