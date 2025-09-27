FranciaországMagyar LeventeKKM
Levente Magyar in Paris to Strengthen Hungary–France Relations

Hungary's Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade held talks in Paris on Friday. Levente Magyar discussed deepening Hungarian–French relations.

2025. 09. 27. 17:34
Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MTI)
Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, held discussions in Paris on Friday about strengthening and deepening the relationship between Hungary and France. In his view, we are facing challenges that can only be addressed through joint efforts.

Levente Magyar says many things connect Hungary and France (Photo: MFA / MTI/MFA)

In a statement, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry reported that the deputy minister said the main purpose of his visit was to strengthen Hungarian–French relations – something that is now urgently needed, as both countries are confronted with challenges that can only be solved with cooperation.

“And in reality, there are far more things that unite us than divide us,” he said, and proceeded to list the three strongest ties between Hungary and France.

The first is a shared commitment to strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities; the second is halting the decline of European competitiveness, particularly through sustainable and efficient energy management; and the third is nuclear energy.

On the latter, he added that both countries intend to base their energy supply security on clean and sustainable nuclear power, allowing for extensive cooperation in this field.

Levente Magyar also held talks with Bertrand Buchwalter and Alexis Dutertre, foreign and European affairs advisors to French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade.

We reviewed what concrete steps we can take in these three areas in the near future to make this strategically important relationship with France even closer, more structured, and deeper than it is today,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MTI)

